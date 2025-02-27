Leaders hope for 'change of context' before next election on KC Royals ballpark funding

The Kansas City Royals are preparing for Opening Day and the 2025 season, but a dark cloud looms over Truman Sports Complex. Both the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs have called the facility home for decades, but their leases expire on February 1, 2031. With that deadline fast approaching, Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman is looking to secure a long-term home for the franchise, while Jackson County legislators fight to keep at least one — and preferably both — teams in the county.

Legislators hope the KC Royals stay in Jackson County

Jackson County legislators Sean Smith and Manny Abarca were among those in attendance at a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the future of the Royals and Chiefs. The county’s previous attempt to fund stadium projects via a sales tax increase failed in April 2024, and the duo partially blame the controversial 2023 property assessment process for the result. Their hope is that broader tax reform could help change public sentiment before another stadium funding measure is introduced.

“Voters understanding this [the 2023 property assessment process] can never happen again, not just in Jackson County, but statewide, would be a huge change in context versus the last election,” Smith said.

“That allows people to truly look at these stadium deals as something more than just more taxes," Abarca said. "Really look at the opportunity we have to keep these assets in Jackson County.”

The meeting included Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, House Speaker Jon Patterson, Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin, and other state officials, along with members of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development. Kehoe’s office later released a statement.

"Retaining these businesses requires multiple stakeholders and discussing a variety of options — this was the purpose of today’s meeting," the statement read. "The governor will explore the use of every tool at his disposal to protect jobs, economic growth, and investment in Missouri. However, any action taken must be a good return on investment for Missourians."

The meeting did not have the full slate of representation, however. Minority Floor Leader Ashley Aune thought "it would be wonderful to be included in those conversations," while Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council business manager Ralph Oropeza had an optimistic outlook despite being outside the meeting.

“It’s life-changing, Oropeza said. "You’re talking about projects that are three or four years long. A young apprentice can start and almost finish the apprenticeship on that project."

Jackson County, however, isn’t the only player in this fight. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a law in June 2024 reinforcing the state’s STAR Bond program, which allows developers to use sales tax generated at new attractions to pay off bonds for those projects. This program has already helped fund the Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park, and could cover up to 70% of a new stadium’s cost. However, the law is set to expire on June 30, 2025, unless Kansas lawmakers vote to extend it.

While both the Royals and Chiefs have deep roots at their current venues, the final decision will shape the future of Kansas City sports for generations. A path remains for both teams to stay in Jackson County, but the clock is ticking — and Kansas is making a serious push to lure them across state lines.