Latest details on fan's harrowing fall that delayed Royals game vs. White Sox

In the second installment of their midweek series against the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals were given quite the scare in the middle of their 6-5 loss. The game went under delay before the fourth inning after a fan fell from the stands into the visiting Royals' bullpen at Rate Field in the bottom of the third.

Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports the incident occurred after a fan jumped up to celebrate Chase Meidroth's sac fly RBI. In the process they flipped over the rail, fell roughly 10-feet and landed in the bullpen. According to multiple sources, after White Sox staff initially treated them, the fan was taken to hospital to further treat their injuries.

White Sox announce that the delay in the fourth inning was to allow White Sox personnel to treat a fan who had fallen into the visiting bullpen. The fan has been transported to local hospital for additional treatment. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 14, 2026

"There was a little bit of talk about it in the dugout, but we really had no idea what was going on," Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. "So I don't know what's going on now, but I hope the guy is okay."

As scary as the incident was, the fan's condition was reportedly improving after being taken to local hospital, as per media remarks from Royals reliever Nick Mears.

"We were talking with the security guard down in the bullpen at the time," Mears said. "And he said that by the time he got to the hospital, he was in much better condition."

As great as this initial reporting is from Mears, the baseball world will certainly be awaiting more definitive news though on Thursday regarding the latest status of the fan, as no official statement has been released since the incident. Fan injuries in the stands aren't common and often don't have the positive outcome, given the circumstances, that this one in particular appears to have.

Just last season, a spectator fell from the outfield bleachers onto the field at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. He was rushed to hospital, treated at a trauma center and was in critical condition following his accident. And in both 2015 at Turner Field in Atlanta and in 2011 at the old Globe Life Park in Texas, a pair of fans unfortunately lost their lives after falling from the stands.

Royals will look to move forward on Thursday after terrifying fan incident

As frightening as Wednesday was for the Royals, the news that the fan's condition is improving will certainly be a welcome sight. Situations like these can weigh heavy and make the childhood game we all love feel so small in the grand scheme of things. Further remarks from Mears encompassed those feelings perfectly.

"Baseball is just a game," Mears said. "Obviously human lives are something different."

Today is a new day though, and after that aforementioned initial good news, the Royals will regroup and look to avoid the sweep following a pair of narrow 6-5 defeats to their division rivals to start the week. First pitch of the series finale in Chicago goes down at 6:40 p.m. CT with Royals All-Star lefty Kris Bubic squaring off against fellow southpaw Anthony Kay.