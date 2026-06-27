Latest Cole Ragans update offers Royals next steps but still no real clarity on return

The Kansas City Royals have gotten used to not having pitcher Cole Ragans in the fold, and that is a problem. The starter has been Kansas City's Opening Day pitcher for the past two seasons, but he has not eclipsed 100 innings pitched total since the 2025 season began. Ragans' latest injury foray began in early May, when he exited early against the Cleveland Guardians. When manager Matt Quatraro said the team didn't "think it's serious," fans were optimistic Ragans would be back in short order.

Fast forward to late June and not only is Ragans still on the IL, but now things could get worse.

MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported Saturday that Ragans is set to undergo elbow surgery on July 1 to address his issues. Any elbow surgery is nerve-wracking for a pitcher, but unfortunately Ragans is no stranger to this after his two Tommy John surgeries in 2018 and 2019. The surgery remains a question rather than a statement, however, after Rogers said "the extent of the surgery will be determined once they get inside and see exactly what's going on."

Cole Ragans will undergo elbow surgery this coming Wednesday (July 1) with Dr. ElAttrache. The extent of the surgery will be determined once they get inside and see exactly what’s going on. Once that happens, they’ll have a clearer idea of just how long Ragans will be sidelined. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 27, 2026

"It's awful," Quatraro said following the initial surgery report earlier this week. "We talk about it all the time when guys get hurt; these guys grind and work, and do it year-round to put themselves in the best position to go out there and compete."

"Clearly, it's a blow for him and for us," he said. "I mean, it's our Opening Day starter the last few years."

Cole Ragans' future with the Royals still has more questions than answers

The reason behind Ragans' IL stay has been ambiguous at best. First it was general soreness in his triceps, then it progressed to valgus extension overload, also called "pitcher's elbow." Ragans has received multiple opinions on his elbow, but questions remain for the southpaw. Rogers also clarified why, despite imaging and multiple doctors weighing in, there is an unclear timeline or diagnosis for Ragans.

Not knowing the full extent of the damage when a player undergoes surgery -- especially a pitcher who has had multiple surgeries like Ragans -- is not uncommon. From my understanding, imaging becomes harder to read after various procedures. https://t.co/ho5gbXx6K8 — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 27, 2026

Is 2026 still an option? Will he pitch in 2027? Are we looking at 2028 before he's set to become a free agent ahead of 2029? No one really knows right now and that's the problem.

So far Ragans' absence has only harmed Kansas City's rotation in the lost 2026 season. Royals starters' 4.45 ERA and 4.25 FIP both rank below league average, despite the rotation being a strength on paper heading into the season.

But the injury bug has bit beyond Ragans, with pitchers like Ryan Bergert, Ben Kudrna, and Alec Marsh all done for the season while Stephen Kolek and Kris Bubic have already missed multiple starts thanks to their ailments. All of which have left the Royals to try and muddle together a pitching plan with extremely depleted depth.

Royals fans should wait with bated breath for the latest on Ragans. There is little question about his talent and high ceiling as a starter, but it has been a long time since Royals fans have seen that realized consistently.