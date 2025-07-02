Latest Baseball America mock draft sends two prepsters to KC Royals in MLB Draft

Don’t blink—because the 2025 MLB Draft is right around the corner. MLB’s decision to align the draft with All-Star Game festivities has brought more casual eyes to the process, boosting the event’s overall visibility.

But baseball’s draft comes with a unique wrinkle: fans often have to wait years before seeing how their team’s selections pay off at the major league level. And if Baseball America’s latest mock draft proves accurate, Kansas City Royals fans may need to be especially patient.

The outlet released its fifth mock draft ahead of the July 13 event, focusing solely on first-round projections. It featured a shakeup at the top for the first time since early spring, but what should catch Kansas City’s attention is the pair of prep prospects projected to land with them late in the round.

While the Royals enviably have two picks inside the top 30, picking near the back end of the first round comes with challenges—and heightened pressure on the front office to get things right.

Could the KC Royals really draft two high schoolers in the 2025 MLB Draft?

Baseball America’s newest prediction for Kansas City at pick No. 23 is shortstop Daniel Pierce from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia—a new name in the Royals’ mock draft orbit.

"Pierce has real action throughout the teens and into the 20s as we get into the most high school-heavy clubs in the draft. The Royals have more money to throw his way than any team picking after 15 outside of the Orioles and Brewers. This also feels like one of the more likely landing spots for Kruz Schoolcraft."

The second name—left-hander Kruz Schoolcraft—should pique Royals fans’ interest, as Baseball America has the prep pitcher from Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon landing in Kansas City at pick No. 28.

"If the Royals don’t grab Schoolcraft with their first pick they could still find a way to grab him here. Kansas City could also be interested in other prep arms like Briggs McKenzie or Aaron Watson, both of whom might be better fits as overpays a bit later. I’ll reiterate the Josh Owens connection here, as well. He’s one of the most interesting dark horse candidates in the draft."

Evaluators have labeled the 2025 first round as one of the more volatile in recent memory, and Kansas City’s slot at No. 28 seems to reflect that. The board is wide open, with multiple paths forward depending on how picks fall in front of them.

While the Royals have leaned into college arms in recent drafts, statistical models still point to high school pitchers as a key source of surplus value—particularly when clubs can mold them before college development patterns settle in.

Schoolcraft could be one of those moldable arms. A former two-way prospect, he’s still raw but boasts enticing upside thanks to his size, fastball feel, and early command gains. He fits the kind of long-term development that Kansas City has favored in early rounds when confident in its pitching infrastructure.

Still, Baseball America’s mock does raise eyebrows by having the Royals pass on more immediate fits like Josh Hammond or Ethan Conrad—both of whom fill clear needs. If Kansas City is betting on “trusting the process” rather than directly addressing organizational gaps, then the results of this strategy need to become undeniable in the coming years.

With two top-30 picks, the margin for error is slim, and fans will expect a return on that investment sooner than later.