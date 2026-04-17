Keys to unlock Royals’ unconvincing bullpen might be in Triple-A right now

At 7-11 to start the season, there's plenty that hasn't gone the Royals' way. Recently it's been the offense that's come into question and rightfully so. Thursday's heartbreaking 10-9 loss versus the Tigers squandered their first game scoring over five runs since their 8-2 doubleheader win over the Brewers on April 4. However, the bullpen has played it's role in the Royals' recent defeats too, with relievers picking up the official loss in the last four outings.

The Royals' 'pen lacks gusto at the moment, and looks extremely unconvincing to start the year. They hold the second-worst ERA and WHIP in baseball at 5.98 and 1.64 respectively and the third-worst BAA at .265. However, there's a pair of names in Triple-A right now that could provide them with the spark they need in Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila.

Earlier this week over at KC Sports Network, Joel Penfield and Kevin O'Brien discussed just how these two names could really alter this 'pen, especially in the key middle and backend sections.

"They want Kolek and Avila to start, but we need outs," Penfield said. "We need outs in the sixth, we need outs in the seventh."

“You could put [Avila] theoretically in the backend of a bullpen with Strahm and Erceg, and there’s your three-headed monster, potentially.” 📈👹@jtpenfield discusses with @CrownTalk_KC the idea of the Royals moving Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila to the bullpen. pic.twitter.com/LGckf6VsR0 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) April 13, 2026

Penfield went on to discuss how Kolek, when officially back from his rehab assignment, could help account for some much needed bridge innings until the tail-end names come into games.

"I think Kolek can be a 2024 [John] Schreiber-type in that sinker, slider, get a groundball, get out of an inning," he said. "He can handle probably two innings."

For Avila, his vision was much more ambitious, grouping him into that backend with names like Matt Strahm and their current closer Lucas Erceg.

"The stuff in one-to-two innings spurts could be high level stuff and you could put him theoretically in the backend of a bullpen with Strahm and Erceg and there's your three-headed monster potentially," Penfield said.

All of this seems to add up too. Kolek not only has experience in the bullpen during his time in with the San Diego Padres, but also has a new revamped arsenal that already had Royals fans dreaming on his starting potential, so imagine how good it could look when he's unleashed in shorter spurts.

Avila's the same way too. His two appearances this season in Kansas City haven't been anything special, as he's sporting a 9.00 ERA and .300 WHIP in six innings of work across one start and one long relief appearance. However, fans caught a glimpse of his devastating pitch mix, headlined by a spectacular breaking ball with a strong fastball and solid changeup, in both his bullpen cameo in August and September 2025 and in the World Baseball Classic last month with Venezuela.

Whoa ... what a pitch 😳



Luinder Avila drops in a nasty changeup for the strikeout! pic.twitter.com/yQgHDbNvqO — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 17, 2026

There are two names that Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila could logically replace

The fact that Kolek and Avila both have such potential as shorter-inning names but have been stretched out as starters means there's options of who the Royals could replace them with should they want to call them up.

Right now, the most logical decision to send Mitch Spence back down to Omaha. While he was on a tear there before the Royals promoted him last week, he's yet to feature in a big league game. Given their need for starting pitching depth, especially if Kolek ends up moving to relief role in this scenario, it makes the most sense to get him pitching again in starting settings.

Then there's Eli Morgan, who hasn't been bad by any means with 1.50 ERA. However, with MiLB options remaining and joining this team as a minor league free agent in the spring, the expectations for him were to serve as a depth name to call upon when needed. And compared to names like Kolek and Avila, there's more to dream on with that duo than there is for the veteran righty.

As Penfield said, the Royals need outs and with names like John Schreiber underwhelming, along with a pair of underperforming names in Carlos Estévez and Bailey Falter potentially nearing a return, some transformative changes appear to be in order.