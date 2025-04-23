KC Royals vs. Rockies Rain Delay: Start Time, Full Details, Updates

After a riveting extra innings win in Tuesday evening's series opener versus the Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals fans will have to hold their excitement a bit longer before seeing whether or not the Royals have some magic in them again and can extend their winning streak to three games.

The timing is never great for a rain delay, but in the Royals case it really isn't great, as a team scuffling as much as they have over the past week or so will hope to ride that winning momentum with as little hinderance as possible.

**Update 8:57 PM CT**

Well, it looks like the Royals will have to wait until tomorrow to see if they can build on their recent good fortune and extend that winning streak of theirs, as the team announced that tonight's game has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution".

The Royals and Rockies are set for a traditional doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:10 p.m. CT, which is not surprising given that this is the only time the Rockies would be coming to town in 2025 as a National League squad.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's game has been postponed and will be played as the second game of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 1:10 p.m. CT. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 24, 2025

KC Royals vs. Rockies Rain Delay: Tuesday, April 23: Updates, full details

This is the first time that the Royals have been under rain delay at Kauffman Stadium so far in the 2025 campaign.

The current forecast in Kansas City shows that rain and thunderstorms were going to play a factor in this evening's festivities. There's over a 40% of thunderstroms in the area through 7 p.m. CT and 60% chance through 8 p.m., so a delay from the 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch is understandable.

The team's official announcement of the delayed first pitch didn't specify when this game would get underway, but that updates would be forthcoming. With storms in the forecast for the next few hours the delay could be lengthy, but hopefully a delay is all it will take and the Royals can continue to ride that momentum from a night ago.

The start of tonight's game vs. the Colorado Rockies has been delayed. We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is made available. pic.twitter.com/IaktZBvOVo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 23, 2025

As updates become available on if and when this game can get underway, we'll be sure to update you.