After riding the high of Jac Caglianone's call-up and erasing a dreadful Michael Lorenzen start, the Kansas City Royals got back into the win column with a rare stellar offensive showing, defeating their in-state rivals in the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7.

The hope would've been to ride that high into Game 2 of the midweek set on Wednesday night, however Mother Nature had something to say about that as the game was called around two-and-a-half hours before it's slated 6:45 p.m. CT first pitch.

KC Royals vs. Cardinals Rainout June 4: Schedule changes and details

The Cardinals made an official announcement on their social media announcing both the cancellation of Wednesday evening’s contest but also providing more details of when this game will be made up.

The forecast in St. Louis, MO is a touch ominous this evening, with possible thunderstorms through 6:00 p.m. PM CT. Though the chance of rain drops below 50% from 7:00 p.m. onwards, the thunderstorms are likely to resurface at 10:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m., meaning any delay at the start of this game could’ve seen this contest run into late-night adverse weather conditions.

It will be a Thursday doubleheader that will settle the I-70 series, as the Cardinals announcement also stated that Game 1 would take place at 12:45 p.m. CT, while Game 2 would kick-off at the originally slated first pitch time of 6:45 p.m. CT.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com confirmed the Royals’ end of the pitching matchups on Wednesday night as well.

Noah Cameron, who was scheduled to take the bump in Wednesday's contest, will start Game 1 on Thursday. And it will be the return Cole Ragans for Game 2, as he'll be set to come off the 15-day IL after suffering a groin injury last month.

Royals fans will have plenty to think about in the mean time before Thursday's matinee, as it still remains to be seen who Ragans will take the spot of on the 26-man roster.

They'll also have to wait an additional day to see if their prized prospect in Caglianone can finally notch his first big league hit after going 0-for-5 in his debut on Tuesday.