KC Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Rain Delay: Restart Time, Full Details and Updates

After the Kansas City Royals dropped game one of the three-game weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles, they would inevitably have to regroup if they hoped to have a chance to win their fourth consecutive series and avoid their first losing streak since that dreaded six-game slide from April 14 to 19.

But the Royals may have another problem to deal with in their quest to immediately back in the win column, as the Baltimore weather is certainly having it's say of how Saturday's game will unfold, leaving Kansas City's chance at redemption somewhat up in the air at the moment.

KC Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Rain Delay: Start Time, Full Details, Updates

The Royals and Orioles were able to get through the first inning of this game with both Kris Bubic and Tomoyuki Sugano both putting up zeroes to start this one.

With storms in the forecast all day, the fact this game was able to get underway was a step in the right direction. But as the saying goes two steps forward, one step back, as that aforementioned Baltimore weather has played a factor after all with Camden Yards currently stuck in the midst of a thunderstorm, meaning the Royals now find themselves in the midst of their second rain delay of the season.

The area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with rain currently forecasted over the 50% chance mark through 8 p.m. CT this evening.

The field is currently tarped and the Orioles made the official announcement that this game is under rain delay, but have not indicated if or when the contest will resume tonight, simply saying that they "will update with more information as it becomes available".

We have entered a rain delay here at The Yard.



We will update with more information as it becomes available. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 3, 2025

We will keep you updated with the information you need to know about this game as it becomes available.