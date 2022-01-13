KC Royals' stunning comeback is a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving

For fans of the Kansas City Royals, there's plenty to be thankful for this year, and with the team already making moves for next season, there's likely to be many more positive moments in the year ahead. Still, it's important to remember just how far the Royals have come in a very short time, and on November 28, The Athletic's Jim Bowden recognized that effort, listing Kansas City's incredible comeback season as one of his 24 reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

"Props to the Kansas City Royals, who won 30 more games this year — improving from 56-106 in 2023 to 86-76 in 2024 — and made the playoffs," Bowden wrote. "A turnaround for the ages."

Bowden also mentioned the Royals' in another part of the same article, naming the team's trade deadline acquisition of closer Lucas Erceg as a move that "delivered."

KC Royals had historic comeback season in 2024

The 2023 Royals posted the worst record in franchise history at 56-106 — tied with the 2005 squad — and ranked 29th in MLB that season, only in front of the Chicago White Sox. Just one year later, the team had advanced to the playoffs with an 86-76 record, and swept the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card series.

Bowden is right that it was "a turnaround for the ages" — the Royals were only the second team in MLB history to reach the postseason after losing 100 or more games in the previous year.

So how did they do it?

Kansas City's comeback in 2024 can be largely credited to a number of intelligent moves by general manager J.J. Picollo. Last winter, Picollo effectively rebuilt the Royals' starting rotation with Seth Lugo — who went on to win his first Gold Glove in 2024 and finish second in AL Cy Young voting — and Michael Wacha, while also adding position players Hunter Renfroe and Adam Frazier, and extending superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on the richest contract in franchise history.

While those moves were enough to bolster the roster and get Kansas City off to a strong start, Picollo continued to stock up throughout the season. Starter Michael Lorenzen and closer Erceg were added for the stretch run, and Yuli Gurriel, Robbie Grossman, and Tommy Pham were signed to support the batting lineup after first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino landed on the Injured List in late August.

Now, the Royals have to prove their 2024 season wasn't just a one-off fluke, but instead, the beginning of a contention era. The team has already made moves this offseason, starting with re-signing Wacha and then trading starter Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer. It's clear Kansas City wants to secure another postseason berth next year, and Picollo is prepared to make the moves to see it happen.

If things go to plan, maybe Royals fans will have even more to be thankful for by the end of next season.