KC Royals promotional schedule for 2025 MLB season: Every giveaway & how to get tickets

The Kansas City Royals' 2025 season is just around the corner, and along with plenty of great baseball at Kauffman Stadium, there are lots of fan giveaways to look forward to this year. As usual, there will be bobbleheads, t-shirts, and hats, but 2025 will also include a range of unique items commemorating the KC Royals 2015 World Series championship.

In 2025, there will be two different series of three bobbleheads — a collector card set, and a 2015 championship set. There will also be a special 1985 double-bobblehead featuring George Brett and Bret Saberhagen.

The full promotional schedule can be found on the Royals website alongside the link to buy tickets.

How to get KC Royals bobbleheads for 2025: Schedule and details

Date Royals Bobblehead Limited To Sunday, April 6 — 1:10 pm Collector Card Series: Vinnie Pasquantino First 15,000 fans Saturday, April 26 — 6:10 pm 2015 Champs: Mike Moustakas First 20,000 fans Friday, May 16 — 6:40 pm George Brett & Bret Saberhagen 1985 Championship Separate Purchase Required Tuesday, July 8 — 6:40 pm Collector Card Series: Cole Ragans First 15,000 fans Friday, July 11 — 7:10 pm 2015 Champs: Eric Hosmer First 20,000 fans Friday, August 29 — 7:10 pm Collector Card Series: Bobby Witt Jr. First 20,000 fans Friday, September 19 — 6:40 pm 2015 Champs: Salvador Perez First 20,000 fans

Most of the bobbleheads this year are limited to the first 20,000 fans, but the collector card bobbleheads of Vinnie Pasquantino and Cole Ragans will be limited to just 15,000. The 1985 championship George Brett and Bret Saberhagen dual-bobblehead is exclusive to fans with a theme ticket, which can be purchased via the Royals ticket page with pricing starting at $45.

KC Royals 2015 World Series ring and replica jersey giveaways

Fans excited about a championship ring replica, t-shirts, or stuffed animals will have plenty of chances to snag something of interest in 2025. In addition to six "Bring Out The Blue" t-shirt giveaways — designs yet to be annoucned — there are plushies for the kids, and even a Pasquatch sasquatch necklace for the diehard Vinnie Pasquantino fan.

Date Giveaway Limited To Sunday., March 30 — 1:10 pm Sluggerrr Plush First 5,000 fans Saturday, April 5 — 3:10 pm Bring Out The Blue T-Shirt Giveaway First 10,000 fans Saturday, May 10 — 6:10 pm Bring Out The Blue T-Shirt Giveaway First 10,000 fans Saturday, May 17 — 6:10 pm 2015 World Series Replica Ring First 25,000 fans Tuesday, May 27 — 6:40 pm Pasquatch Necklace First 8,000 fans Saturday, June 28 — 3:10 pm Bring Out The Blue T-Shirt Giveaway First 10,000 fans Friday, July 25 — 7:10 pm Bring Out The Blue T-Shirt Giveaway First 10,000 fans Monday, July 28 — 6:40 pm 1985 Championship Replica Jersey Giveaway First 15,000 fans Friday, August 15 — 7:10 pm Bring Out The Blue T-Shirt Giveaway First 10,000 fans Sunday, August 31 — 1:10 pm Pasquatch Handmade by Robots Vinyl Figure First 10,000 fans Saturday, September 20 — 6:10 pm Bring Out The Blue T-Shirt Giveaway First 10,000 fans

There are 22 different themed nights scheduled for 2025, ensuring the diversity of the Royals' fanbase is well-represented.

Star Wars night is scheduled for May 10, Pride night is on June 12, Pickleball night is on June 25 (including a special pickleball paddle with a theme ticket), Military day is on July 12, Grateful Dead Night is on July 25, Teachers Night is on August 16, and several heritage nights — including Irish Heritage Night on April 23, AAPI Heritage Night on May 7, and Jewish Heritage Night on September 3 — are spread throughout the season.

And don't forget Fan Appreciation Night on September 20!