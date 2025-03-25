KC Royals Opening Day: Records, history, attendance since 1969

Award-winning sports columnist George Vecsey once wrote that "there is no sports event like Opening Day of baseball, the sense of beating back the forces of darkness and the National Football League." Kansas City Royals fans, and MLB fans as a whole, will undoubtedly echo the sentiments of the legendary writer. For one glorious day a year, there's no question that in America, baseball stands alone as king on Opening Day.

The Royals will once again host their season opener — their ninth time in the last eleven years — against AL Central rival the Cleveland Guardians. After what feels like an eternity since meaningful baseball was played, remember this: no matter how Thursday's game unfolds, there are still 161 more games to be played this season.

What are some notable KC Royals Opening Day records?

The build-up, pressure, and excitement surrounding each Opening Day across the league are undeniable. It's a team's first chance to make an impression on the upcoming season, after all. As such, Kansas City fans should enjoy looking back at previous Royals Opening Day records, wondering if the 2025 team will etch its own mark in the history books. Here are some notable Royals Opening Day records since the team's first game against the Minnesota Twins on April 8, 1969.

All-time Opening Day record

20-36 (currently on a two-game losing streak)

Royals all-time opponents and record

Opponent Total Games Royals Wins Royals Losses Baltimore Orioles 5 3 2 Boston Red Sox 4 2 2 California Angels 1 1 0 Chicago White Sox 9 6 3 Cleveland Guardians 1 1 0 Cleveland Indians 3 1 2 Detroit Tigers 5 1 4 Los Angeles Angels 1 0 1 Milwaukee Brewers 1 1 0 Minnesota Twins 10 4 6 New York Mets 1 1 0 New York Yankees 4 3 1 Oakland Athletics 3 0 3 Seattle Mariners 1 0 1 Texas Rangers 2 2 0 Toronto Blue Jays 5 2 3

Opening Day attendance record

41,788 — April 11, 2005 vs. Seattle Mariners

Most Opening Day starts (by position)

P - Kevin Appier (7)

C - Salvador Perez (10)

1B - Eric Hosmer/John Mayberry/Mike Sweeney (6)

2B - Frank White (15)

3B - George Brett (12)

SS - Alcides Escobar/Fred Patek (8)

LF - Alex Gordon (9)

CF - Amos Otis (11)

RF - Danny Tartabull (5)

DH - Hal McRae (10)

Most Opening Day starts (overall)

18 - George Brett (3B, 1B, DH)

15 - Frank White (2B)

13 - Alex Gordon (LF, 3B, CF), Hal McRae (DH, LF, RF)

12 - Amos Otis (CF, LF)

10 - Salvador Perez (C), Willie Wilson (CF, LF)

9 - Mike Sweeney (1B, DH, C)

8 - Alcides Escobar (SS), Fred Patek (SS)

Most Opening Day starts (consecutive)

15 - Frank White (1976-90)

12 - Hal McRae (1973-84)

10 - Alex Gordon (2011-20)

9 - George Brett (1975-83), George Brett (1985-93)

8 - Alcides Escobar (2011-18), Mike Sweeney (2000-07)

Longest game

4:26 — April 1, 2021 vs. Texas Rangers

Shortest game

2:00 — April 3, 1984 vs. New York Yankees

Most runs scored

14 — April 1, 2021 vs. Texas Rangers

Most runs allowed

14 — March 29, 2018 vs. Chicago White Sox