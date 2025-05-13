The Kansas City Royals entered Monday's series opener in Houston in the worst place they'd been in for weeks. Now the sky wasn't falling by any means - after all they had just won 16 of their last 20 games - but it was the first losing streak they'd had since mid-April.

While it wasn't the easiest looking victory after the dust settled, one thing was for sure - the offense showed up to play. This is something that they couldn't say occurred at all over the weekend, as the Royals' bats scored just four runs in the entirety of their three-game set against the Red Sox.

This time around though was particularly meaningful, as the offense finally showed up for their veteran rock in Michael Wacha, giving him far more run support than they had in any of his starts so far this season.

KC Royals offense finally gives Michael Wacha the run support he deserves

Wacha entered this year coming off three-straight seasons of sub-3.50 ERA totals. And in 2025, he's not only kept that streak going, but he's looked even better in the process. After tonight's 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, Wacha's ERA stood at a strong sub-3.00 total of 2.96.

Time and time again he's come up big for this Royals squad, as he's surrendered over two runs just three times in his 10 starts this season. But his record doesn't seem to reflect this sort of rock solid performance, as he only sits at 3-4.

This has been to no fault of his own, as he's just happened to get unlucky more often than not this year when it comes to getting adequate run support.

Tonight's seven run cushion was the most Wacha's seen by a long shot from his offense this season. The previous high the Royals had scored in one of Wacha's starts before tonight was four runs on April 20 against the Tigers. And in six of his 10 starts, the lineup has mustered no more than two runs.

It was a constant show of support though from the word go though, as by the time he took the mound in the third, the Royals were already up 7-0.

This allowed Wacha to not have to be his very best, which he wasn't really tonight, as despite pitching into the seventh, he still allowed eight hits and two walks with just three strikeouts.

It's been a spotty showing overall for the Royals offense, as while they've had more great nights at the plate like Monday's showing in recent weeks, they still entered the game tied for the fifth lowest team wRC+ in MLB at 83.

Moving forward, for the sake of their starters, the Royals will hope for more all-around offensive showings like this.