KC Royals News: Foster Griffin overseas, Ramon Ramirez rehab, Maikel Garcia message

The baseball world gets a bit of a breather the next two days after what's been a hectic week. The MLB Draft uncorked several surprises with multiple teams going against the grain, the heaviest of heavy hitters put on a show in the Home Run Derby and then a wild All-Star game had be settled by a derby of it's own.

Before the headlines inevitably switch to the trade deadline and the rumor mill takes a hold of the attention of baseball fans for the next few weeks, let's look at some other headlines that KC Royals fans should be aware of before the season's second-half kicks off.

KC Royals News: Former southpaw Foster Griffin is dazzling in Japan

Royals fans haven't heard the name Foster Griffin in awhile, but the former minor league starter and big league reliever has put on a shimmering display in NPB this season, as FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray pointed out earlier this week.

Through 72.0 innings across 12 games with the Yomiuri Giants, Griffin is throwing to a 0.75 ERA, 1.38 FIP, 0.86 WHIP and .180 BAA.

The Royals faithful will remember Griffin as a former first round pick for KC back in 2014 who was in the organization until 2022 but never panned out.

He threw in just 6.0 innings across six games with the Royals at the big league level in 2020 and then 2022, pitching to a 9.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in the process. After appearing briefly with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 after leaving Kansas City, Griffin has spent the last three years with Yomiuri.

Could a big league comeback be in store for the near 30-year-old?

KC Royals News: Ramon Ramirez's rehab assignment is underway

Moving to the farm, after being on the injured list since the end of May, the Royals No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline Ramon Ramirez began his rehab assignment with the ACL Royals.

So far through two games, he's sporting a hit and a pair of RBI. Before his injury, he was having quite the season in Low-A Columbia, sporting nine homers, 39 RBI, an .838 OPS and 136 wRC+ in 194 plate appearances.

The timing of his return comes at a good time for the Royals, as with the trade deadline coming up and the Royals still weighing their directional options ahead of July 31, it's nice to have as many healthy prospects available as possible.

Ramirez is on one of four current Top 30 catchers for the Royals, and after they grabbed a fairly well-regarded college catcher Brooks Bryan in the eighth-round of the draft on Monday, perhaps a name like Ramirez becomes that much more expendable. After all, catcher seems to be the easiest position identified for the Royals to deal from if they are indeed buyers at the deadline.

KC Royals News: Maikel Garcia delivers heartfelt message to fans ahead of All-Star Game

Finishing off with a feel good story, Royals first-time All-Star Maikel Garcia shared some heartfelt appreciation for the organization and the fanbase ahead of this year's Midsummer Classic.

In his media availability this week, MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported the kind words of gratitude the Royals third baseman had to share.

"I'm proud to represent the Royals and Kansas City," Garcia said. "They gave me an opportunity to be a professional."

KC's proud of you, too, Maikel. 💙 pic.twitter.com/PJgNT3TbiT — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 15, 2025

Garcia also had some fond words for the fanbase and how excited they were when he was finally named an All-Star after a long struggle to finally get that well-deserved nod.

"The fans were happy when they saw the news of me being an All-Star," he said. "I appreciate them because they brought me here."

"I'm here for them," Garcia said.

The Royals released a simple but equally heartfelt response to Garcia on X (formerly Twitter) stating the pride they have in their breakout sensation.

"KC's proud of you, too, Maikel," the team wrote.

Garcia will hope to hit the ground running in the second-half in hopes of replicating his stellar first-half breakout as the Royals' next series will be on the road in Miami starting on Friday night.