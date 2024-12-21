KC Royals named as potential landing spot for former Gold Glove winner

The Kansas City Royals started the offseason as one of MLB's most active teams, promptly extending veteran Michael Wacha to the fourth-richest deal in franchise history and then trading starter Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer. However, the team has since gone quiet, leaving the Winter Meetings without the middle-of-the-order bat they were targeting, and only making minor-league moves over the last few weeks.

There's obviously still work to be done this winter, and now, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly has named the Royals as a "top landing spot" for free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. While the team obviously isn't looking to move superstar Bobby Witt Jr. from his position, Kelly suggests that with some creative position moves, Kim could slot in alongside Witt Jr. as Kansas City's everyday second baseman.

"India is a natural second baseman, but he has minus 31 defensive runs saved at that position in his career," Kelly wrote. "He is probably a better fit as a DH. Both India and Michael Massey are "willing to play left field," according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. That would open up the possibility for Kim to be the team's primary second baseman. He could also be an option at third base for manager Matt Quatraro if Maikel Garcia doesn't take a step forward."

"Perhaps if the Royals add another bat, it will be someone with a little more thump. Regardless of their current roster, it would be hard to argue if they signed someone who draws walks, steals bases, and is a slick fielder at three infield positions. Watching him and Witt up the middle would be pretty fun."

Should the KC Royals target Ha-Seong Kim this winter?

Coming off his best offensive season in 2023, Kim faced some regression this year, slashing .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI in 470 plate appearances. Still, he led the Padres with 22 stolen bases, ranked in the 96th percentile of all qualified batters with an impressive 12.3% walk rate, and was well above MLB average in both strikeout rate (16.4%) and whiff rate (16.1%).

As the Padres' everyday shortstop, Kim backed up his Gold Glove Award-winning season in 2023 with another strong showing, recording 4 Outs Above Average (OAA) to rank in the 85th percentile of all qualified fielders. He also posted a Fielding Run Value of 3 to land in MLB's 70th percentile.

In 2024, the Royals' outfield was one of the weakest areas — if not the weakest area —of their roster, especially on offense. If either or both of India and Massey are open to moving to the outfield, as Kelly suggested, that would almost certainly bolster the offensive production from the group, and acquiring Kim to take over second base would make sense, even if it ends up being a platoon situation. It's also possible that the Royals will be looking to upgrade third baseman Maikel Garcia in 2025, if he's not able to step up his performance, and Kim could also potentially cover the hot corner if that arises.

Especially if he's able to bring his offense back to the career-best stats he posted in 2024, Kim would be a reliable batter to fill the Royals' need in the middle of the order, but still, if the team are dipping into free agency again this offseason, he's unlikely to be their best available option.

Spotrac projects Kim's current market to land him a four-year, $49 million deal this winter, while back in June, Bleacher Report predicted he'd secure a four-year $68 million contract once he hit free agency (though a lot has happened since then, including Kim's September shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the Padres' entire playoff campaign). Those projections put the 29-year-old's average annual value (AAV) at $12.25 million or $17 million, respectively, both of which are likely to be far more than the Royals would want to spend on a player that would require a major shift in the roster to even accommodate.

Kim is a strong defender with a bat that would probably benefit the Royals, but with the team almost certain to preference the trade market, it's an unlikely match. Even if Kansas City did turn to free agency, the team would be better to look to outfielders — including Teoscar Hernández, who is still available — than shift current players around to create space for a shortstop to play second base.