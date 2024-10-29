KC Royals' captain Salvador Pérez honored with Roberto Clemente Award

The Kansas City Royals have a lot to be proud of after the 2024 season. Just one year ago, they recorded 106 losses and were one of the worst teams in MLB, but this season, they secured a playoff berth and swept the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series. Now, the Royals have another highlight to celebrate.

Salvador Pérez has been named the 2024 winner of the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, becoming the first player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Each year, the Roberto Clemente Award is given to the MLB player who "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." It has been awarded every year since 1971, though it was originally called the Commissioner's Award — the name was changed in 1973 to honor Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente, who died in a plane crash while he was delivering supplies to victims of the Nicaragua earthquake.

Every September, each club nominates a player from their club for the Roberto Clemente Award, and the winner is chosen during the World Series by fans and members of the media.

Salvador Perez has been named the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award Winner! pic.twitter.com/QjBv8eYsB7 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 28, 2024

"I've read a lot [about] Roberto Clemente," Pérez told reporters about his win. "I know he was an amazing player, but he was even better outside the field. So that made him super special and made this award super special."

Pérez's incredible contributions extend far past the KC Royals

Pérez is known as being a leader in the Royals' clubhouse, but the nine-time All-Star is also "a shining example of humanitarianism," according to the team's nomination.

Each winter in his native Venezuela, Pérez distributes food and kitchen supplies to upwards of 2,000 houses, and has assisted over 10,000 families over the last decade. He also owns a youth baseball league, providing well-kept fields, professional coaches, free gear, and clinics, and takes time to speak to the kids about the dangers of drugs and the importance of education.

"Everything starts where you're coming from," Pérez said while receiving his award, "so you make it to this level, you have opportunity to help people."

Pérez's efforts in the community are also seen in Kansas City, where he made a $1 million foundational donation to the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy (UYA). He has also paid for surgeries for children with cleft lips, partnered with multiple charities — including Sarah’s Soldiers, a charity dedicated to finding a cure for ALS, and Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer — and gives more than 1,000 toys to children’s hospitals each year.

Congratulations to the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award winner Salvador Perez!



Salvy is the first player in Kansas City Royals history to earn baseball’s most prestigious individual honor. 👏 pic.twitter.com/u1XhwhL6tV — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Pérez said he hopes other players are inspired by his efforts.

"Sometimes you want to rest," he said. "Even if you think one day every month, just one day every month. That's it. One day every month try to make some kid happy. Do something. Even get your social media, make people happy. Have a picture with somebody. Just one day every month. I think that's going to change the world."