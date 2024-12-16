KC Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. adds significant pre-arb bonus to already massive contract

Just last offseason, the Kansas City Royals signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension, the richest deal in franchise history. Now, the newly minted Gold Glove Award winner has earned additional pre-arbitration bonuses for his on-field success during 2024, topping the list of eligible players with the biggest payout this season — almost $3.1 million.

Pre-arbitration pool divides $50 million among players

The most recent MLB collective bargaining agreement — effective March 2022 — allocated a $50 million bonus pool to be divided among pre-arbitration players each season, with each team committing an annual amount of around $1.67 million. Players are eligible to receive a bonus from the pool if they have not yet accrued enough major league service time to be eligible for arbitration, and they remain eligible even if they sign a contract extension.

From the $50 million pre-arbitration pool, eligible players receive $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for finishing second in the voting, $1.5 million for finishing third, and $1 million for finishing fourth or fifth. They receive $750K for winning Rookie of the Year (one in each league), $500K for finishing second in the voting, $1 million for being selected to the All-MLB First Team, and $500K for the All-MLB Second Team.

A player can only receive a bonus for one award per year, so if they won multiple in the same season, they will receive the bonus for the one with the highest amount allocated to it. After all award bonuses are assigned, the remaining money in the pool is allocated to pre-arbitration players based on WAR.

KC Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. tops list of pre-arbitration bonus recipients

Witt received $3,077,595 in pre-arbitration bonuses for his impressive 2024 season, including $1.75 million for finishing second in AL MVP voting. Despite not being able to double-up on award bonuses, the 24-year-old's payout was the largest amount awarded among eligible players, which is hardly a surprise after his performance this year.

In 636 at-bats this season, Witt posted a career-best .332/.389/.588 line with 32 home runs and 109 RBI. He received his first All-Star selection, made the All-MLB First Team, led MLB in batting average, and became the first shortstop in history to achieve multiple seasons with 30 homers and 30 stolen bases. The accolades don't stop there, either — he won a Gold Glove Award and Silver Silver Award, was nominated for the AL Hank Aaron Award, and finished second in voting for AL MVP only behind the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Behind Witt, the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes received the second-highest amount in bonuses at $2,152,057, and the Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson rounded out the top three recipients, earning $2,007,178. Royals pitcher Cole Ragans also received a significant payout from the pool, earning the fifth-highest amount at $1,638,013. Catcher Freddy Fermin earned $232,819.

According to the Associated Press, Witt has received a total of $4,202,126 in bonuses from the pool in its three years (2022-24).