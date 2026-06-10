Josh Rojas’ poor first impression with Royals may’ve damaged chances at potential return

Many Kansas City Royals fans were likely rendered speechless at the heroics Josh Rojas put together after being called up last Thursday. Not only did he provide the game winning RBIs in their rain-affected affair that night, but that wasn't even the first game he'd played that day, having hit leadoff for Triple-A Omaha earlier that afternoon.

However, the luster of Rojas' Royals debut faded quickly, as that lone hit was the only offensive production he provided. While it may only have been a small sample size, his 3 wRC+ in five plate appearances was certainly nothing to write home about. And just as quickly as he arrived he was promptly sent back down to Triple-A following the return of starting pitcher Stephen Kolek.

While the Royals may not have had wild expectations for Rojas considering he seemed like an emergency call up if anything, it's not as if this type of lackluster performance should've come as surprise for them either. His performance in Triple-A this season was not traditionally one that seemed conducive to a call up. In 192 plate appearances across 49 games, the veteran utility man was sporting just an 88 wRC+.

The Royals weren't necessarily spoiled for choice when it came to depth infielders, but it can't be denied that Rojas' 2026 resume didn't come without it's question marks.

Josh Rojas' previous major league experience foreshadowed his Royals demotion

Rojas was certainly worth the flier the Royals gave him this winter with a minor league deal given his positional versatility and above average offensive showings in the height of his big league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2021 and 2022. And perhaps Kansas City had some rose colored glasses on after the strong spring training he put together this season - where he posted a 122 wRC+.

That being said, his prime years came nearly a half decade ago and spring training is spring training, as opposing arms often aren't showing hitters their A-stuff until the latter stages, if at all.

Recent years haven't been all too kind him. After falling off in Arizona before being traded to Seattle at the 2023 trade deadline, Rojas found some career rejuvenation of sorts with Mariners and looked at the very least like a half decent bench option. In his half season the Pacific Northwest in '23, he posted a 106 wRC+ and then followed that up with a near-average 92 wRC+ in a full season there in 2024.

However, 2025 was a season of nightmares for the now 31-year-old Rojas, as all went terribly wrong for him during his time with the Chicago White Sox. Before being released in late August, Rojas slashed just .180/.252/.259 with a 44 wRC+ in 211 plate appearances across 69 games.

Rojas may've just proven that he's not cut out for the big leagues anytime soon. And with Michael Massey playing better ball at second of late, Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia returning from injury and more trusted options in the corner outfield and on the bench, there may not be space for him anymore anyways - especially after largely falling flat overall when first called upon.

Never say never as he's still on the 40-man roster. However, perhaps the Royals may opt to take a shot on younger and more thriving minor league talent down the road like Brett Squires, Carson Roccaforte or Peyton Wilson. At least in that case, they know that they're building for the future in the process, whereas Rojas seems more of depth-level placeholder in Triple-A.