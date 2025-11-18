Josh Naylor’s new contract might’ve given Royals, Pasquantino the perfect benchmark

While the Kansas City Royals are busy trying to figure out what moves they should make to compete for the playoffs in 2026, the front office always has to keep future seasons in mind as well. Specifically, they have to factor in how they build the roster for the next few years while making room for retaining veterans like Vinnie Pasquantino.

For now, the Royals don't need to worry about retaining Pasquatch beyond whatever arbitration demands he be paid. However, while the slugger is under contract until after the 2028 season, there's always the potential to sign Pasquantino to a long-term deal that would bypass his final arb-eligible years.

If the Royals decide they want to make a move like that, or want to know what they might have to pay when his free agent season arrives, what the Seattle Mariners just did with Josh Naylor could be a mighty fine example.

Josh Naylor offers a roadmap for the Kansas City Royals' handling of Vinnie Pasquantino

Naylor signed a five-year deal with the M's after being traded to Seattle at the deadline this summer. The deal is expected to be worth $92.5 million (or about $18.5 million per year), a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

That number might seem like a lot compared to Pasquantino's 2025 salary of just $5.25 million. Still, with the slugger preparing to go to arbitration after slashing .264/.323/.475 and hitting an easily career-high 32 homers, he's going to get a raise. And if this is the new norm for Vinnie, he'll get another raise after 2026 and 2027.

We’ve got a double Pasquatch sighting in Arizona! pic.twitter.com/8EcTCDRhYp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 5, 2025

Considering the ways salaries are skyrocketing, it wouldn't be a terrible idea for the Royals to see if they can arrive at an extension with similar AAV that would wipe out his arb years and keep him a few seasons into free agency.

In comparison, Naylor slashed .295/.353/.462 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners. His 20 homers were 12 fewer homers than Pasquantino, but Naylor also added 30 steals. In other words, the two men are quite similar.

For now, the Kansas City Royals have their eyes on players that aren't on the roster and adding for 2026. But the front office would be wise to spend some of its attention on one of the best players to come through KC in quite a while.