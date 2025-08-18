Jac Caglianone's jaw-dropping rehab performance proves he's ready for Royals return

It's no secret that after slashing .319/.370/.723 with six home runs in 12 games in Triple-A Omaha before receiving his MLB promotion, there was a palpable hype surrounding Jac Caglianone in Kansas City.

However, Royals fans have undoubtedly been left wanting more from their rookie phenom since his arrival in the majors. Before he hit the IL on July 27 with a hamstring strain, Caglianone had only mustered a .147/.205/.280 slash line with a 29 wRC+ in his first 41 games with the Royals.

During his rehab assignment though, that magic he showed during his meteoric rise to The Show was felt again, as Caglianone has been stacking up impressive performance after impressive performance as he works his way back to the Royals.

Jac Caglianone looks as ready as ever for his Royals return after impressive rehab assignment in Triple-A

Caglianone caught the eyes of the Royals faithful on Sunday after putting on a show during Omaha's 12-11 thriller to wrap up their series against St. Paul at Werner Park.

His final stat line on the night; 3-for-4 with a homer, a pair of doubles, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base just for good measure. And after his 422-foot first-inning moonshot to center field to open the Strom Chasers' scoring, it was hard not to think Caglianone looked ready to make a bigger impact in the majors again.

Jac Caglianone just hit this ball 422 feet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8Uidig0REY — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) August 17, 2025

You see, Sunday was merely just a sample of the type of hitter Cagalinone has been on this current rehab assignment.

In five games this past week, he went 11-for-20 with two homers, four RBI, four doubles, two walks and he struck out just once. It's been an absolute night and day difference from the type of performance he was giving the Royals at the big league level before hitting the shelf.

Whether or not this is merely Caglianone being too advanced of a hitter for the Triple-A level or a sign of great things to come with the Royals remains to be seen. But what isn't disputable is the fact that this has been nothing short of an utterly impressive week for the former top prospect as he looks to right the ship on his rookie season.