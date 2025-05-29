Jac Caglianone delivers confident message about call-up to KC Royals fans

The excitement over Jac Caglianone is sky high. Especially the excitement around bringing him up to the bigs to play for the KC Royals. However, the team is taking it relatively slowly (especially considering the success he’s already had this season). The good news is that the slugger is very much on board.

Caglianone is so on board with the Royals' handling of his promotion plan that he tried to call the hype around him among fans a bit earlier this week. In doing so, he made it clear that not only does Kansas City appear to be spot on in its approach, but he has his head on straight in a way that should guarantee success.

Jac Caglianone just said what Royals fans needed to hear most about his eventual promotion

“It'll happen when it happens,” the budding superstar slugger told Matt Sottile of KETV Sports.

“You know, just hoping for good health and everything to just kind of keep going the way it is.”

The KC Royals star also talked about not stressing about when he’s making his Kauffman debut.

“My thing was going in after spring training, I was like, all right, I'm just hoping to start in Double-A, to be honest with you. I'm not somebody that's going to add pressure to myself and put a timetable on anything.”

He finished the segment by saying he simply wants to take things day by day and take them as they come. All of that definitely has the ring of rehearsed, boilerplate answers, but more than that, it has the ring of someone who understands the whole process.

Jac Caglianone posted a .322/.394/.553/.947 slashline with 9 home runs and 43 RBI in 38 games for Northwest Arkansas. So far he’s posted a .290/.303/.774 slash line with 5 home runs and 10 RBI in seven games in Omaha, with those homers coming in four consecutive games.

At this point, there’s very little doubt that he’ll be taking at-bats with the KC Royals sooner or later. Ensuring he’s ready rather than calling him up to pounce on the excitement is the correct approach.