The Kansas City Royals have experienced a remarkable turnaround, transforming from a last-place team to a focal point of Major League Baseball discussions within a year. This resurgence is highlighted by several players receiving awards and nominations during the current awards season.

On November 11, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player, just eight days after winning a Gold Glove Award. However, it was his Silver Slugger Award win that garnered significant attention on MLB Network's Wednesday morning broadcast.

On the November 13 edition of MLB Network's "Hot Stove," commentators Al Leiter and Matt Vasgersian reviewed the Silver Slugger winners from both leagues, including Witt Jr.

"Bobby Witt, the first of I think what will turn into many, many Silver Slugger Awards at shortstop," Vasgersian commented on the Royals superstar.

This recognition underscores Witt's exceptional performance in 2024, as well as the high expectations for his future contributions to the sport.

Bobby Witt Jr. is still the talk of the town for KC Royals

Witt Jr. received high praise from Vasgersian, who has been a studio host with MLB Network since its debut in 2009 — and his endorsement holds a lot of weight. Vasgersian, a California native with a career longer than many fans have been alive, understands what it takes to accumulate league-wide accolades.

Witt Jr. undoubtedly earned his Silver Slugger this year, showcasing the skill that is likely to see him continue to expand his trophy collection throughout his career. At just 24 years old, he's the first Royals player to win the batting title since Hall of Famer George Brett in 1990, as well as the first shortstop in MLB history to post multiple 30-30 seasons. Witt Jr.'s standout season in 2024 earned him a finalist spot for AL MVP alongside New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Witt Jr. and catcher Salvador Pérez were among the few talented stars to take home Silver Sluggers this year. Pérez, a five-time recipient of the award, holds the record for the most Silver Sluggers by a Royals player. As the last remaining member of the Royals’ 2015 World Series roster, Pérez enjoyed an unexpected resurgence at the plate in 2024, and like Witt, he has the potential to further cement his legacy before his career concludes.