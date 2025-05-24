How are these newly-signed KC Royals doing in the minor leagues right now?

After a rough start, the KC Royals’ season has mostly been about as good as anyone could have hoped for. But that doesn’t mean fans are looking for some replacements to come in and take over for underperforming players.

The grass is always greener and the backup is always the better player in the eyes of annoyed fans. And there are certainly some interesting reinforcements that are down on the farm, including one 45-year-old pitcher that most people would have thought was ready for his career to be over.

The KC Royals have made several moves this spring to beef up their farm system that don’t really fit into the “up-and-coming" or "rising star” mold. So just how have these most recent additions worked out so far?

Trevor Richards has turned his season around for the KC Royals’ Triple A squad

Trevor Richards started the season with the Chicago Cubs organization but was released after posting a 7.27 ERA in seven appearances. The Royals decided to take a chance on the veteran hurler earlier this month and he’s certainly been better since being assigned to the Omaha Storm Chasers.

In five appearances, the reliever has a 1.69 ERA. However, there are reasons to believe it’s possible that’s a mirage considering his batting average against has been .276 with Omaha after being mostly unlucky with a .194 BAA with Iowa.

Stephen Nogosek could be helpful Royals bullpen piece

There may not be a reliever more well traveled in the Royals organization than Stephen Nogosek. He was signed by the club away from the Mexican League in early May and has done a little bit of everything for the Stormchasers since then.

In six appearances, including one start, Nogosek has logged 9 1/3 innings, allowing just six baserunners and recording a 1.86 ERA. It certainly seems like if there is a long reliever needed at some point this season, Nogosek could get the call should he continue to pitch like this.

John Gant is the most interesting Royals story

If you thought Nogosek was the most interesting signing this season, let me introduce you to John Gant. Gant was just signed a few days ago so he hasn’t appeared in a game yet, but when he does it will be the first time he’s logged an inning for a team associated with a major league club for the first time since 2021. It will also be the first time since 2018 he’s pitched in a minor league game.

Gant was once an up-and-coming pitcher, even going 11-1 in 2019 for the St. Louis Cardinals, however his career petered out after he went 1-5 with a 5.61 ERA for the Minnesota Twins. After getting cut by them, he went the free agent route and signed with the NPB’s Nippon-Ham Fighters to play in Japan in 2022. Injuries made that an unsuccessful run, but he’s now back in the states; first with the Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks and now Omaha.

Rich Hill returns to MLB and is making history with Royals

Hill is the aforementioned 45-year-old who surprised many when he decided to continue his baseball career. He signed with an MLB-record 14th team when he agreed to a deal with the Royals and is working his way back slowly.

So far so good, as Hill got one start for Kansas City’s Arizona Complex League team where he went four innings and struck out seven while not allowing a single baserunner. It seems likely he will get bumped up a league soon.

Another Mexican League signing could help Royals in 2025

Of the group of recently signed experiments, only Rudy Martin is a hitter. Like Nogosek, the KC Royals signed him away from the Mexican league and assigned him to their Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

So far, Martin hasn’t impressed a ton with the bat, but he has shown why the Royals were interested in him. He’s hitting .250 and has reached based 11 times in 32 plate appearances. He runs when he gets on base, already logging seven steals. That tracks, as he’s averaged over 20 steals a season in every full minor league campaign.

If he does come up and play for the Royals this season, it would almost certainly be as a pinch runner, a role that is more valuable these days with the bigger bases and rule changes that make it easier to steal.