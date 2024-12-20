Former Royals reliever finds new home in LA Dodgers minor leagues

The MLB offseason has continued chugging away, and while the Kansas City Royals have been relatively quiet as of late, former players have been finding new homes. On December 16, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers had signed former Royals pitch Matt Sauer to a minor league deal for 2025 with an invite to spring training.

Sauer made his MLB debut with the Royals, but his time in Kansas City was brief

Sauer was selected by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but after several seasons in the team's system without being added to the 40-man roster, the Royals were able to select him through the Rule 5 process in December 2023. The Royals had to pay $100,000 to the Yankees, and in accordance with the rules of the Rule 5 Draft, Sauer had to stay on Kansas City's 26-man roster for the entire 2024 season or be placed on waivers and offered back to his former team for $50,000.

On March 23, 2024, Royals manager Matt Quatraro confirmed that Sauer — the then No. 22 prospect in Kansas City's system — had made the team's Opening Day roster as a relief pitcher, despite the right-hander never having pitched above Double-A before. In his major league debut against the Minnesota Twins on March 31, Sauer posted a scoreless inning, only allowing one hit.

Sauer's next three appearances were also scoreless, but unfortunately, it wasn't long before he began struggling. In a game against the New York Mets on April 13, the 25-year-old was pulled off the mound after allowing a two-run homer and two walks from the first three batters he faced. Things didn't improve from there.

By May 19, Sauer had accumulated an abysmal 7.71 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 16.1 innings of work. He was rocked for 14 earned runs, 23 hits, and 11 walks in his 14 appearances, while managing just 9 strikeouts, so it wasn't any big surprise when the Royals designated him for assignment on May 20. Six days later, Sauer was returned to the Yankees organization for $50,000 — half of what the Royals paid when they drafted him just six months earlier.

Sauer continued to struggle once he returned to the Yankees' system. With the team's Triple-A affiliate, he posted a 16.20 ERA and allowed 15 earned runs in just 8.1 innings, leading to his demotion to Double-A on July 5. He elected free agency at the end of the 2024 season.

Sauer looks for a new start in his third organization

With a new minor league deal and an invite to spring training, Sauer has a chance to prove he can turn things around in the Dodgers organization. Considering his struggles in the majors and Triple-A during 2024, he's unlikely to make Los Angeles' Opening Day roster, but that doesn't mean he won't be called up during the season. The Dodgers are known for their pitcher development, so if Sauer can take advantage of his time in the minors to improve his control, perhaps another major league stint won't be too far away.