Former Royals reliever continues to be the anchoring force in Cubs' playoff bullpen

The Chicago Cubs returned to Wrigley Field on Wednesday with their backs to the wall in their all AL Central NLDS matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

And in a tightly contested affair, the north siders came out on top in a narrow 4-3 fashion to live another day.

One of the key figures of their success comes in the bullpen and is certainly a familiar face to Kansas City Royals fans. This of course is former starter, now turned high-leverage reliever Brad Keller, who in dramatic fashion shut the door on the MLB's best Brewers.

Brad Keller continues to anchor the Cubs' playoff bullpen with dominant Game 3 NLDS outing

Keller's Wednesday night task wold be two-fold. Sure had to take care of business in the ninth like he's become accustomed to this month, but first Cubs skipper Craig Counsell brought him in a crucial sitiuation in the eighth with one out needed.

Keller would enter the game with inherited runners on the corners with two outs. He'd get off on the wrong foot walking Caleb Durbin right out of the gate, but he'd then settle down and punch out Jake Bauers on a foul tip to retire the side.

BIG out from Brad Keller. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GPGx3AoOIn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 9, 2025

Then it would be time for the ninth where Keller would close things out in efficient manner, retiring the side in order.

While he may have only converted just three saves in the regular season, the righty has quickly leaned into becoming Chicago's most trusted reliever and could very well find himself as the team's closer of the future moving forward.

Through 3.2 innings acorss three outings this postseason, Keller has converted a pair of saves, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHP and .154 BAA in the process. This all comes on the heels of what was a tremendous 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and .181 BAA season in his first career extended look as a reliever.

Royals fans may very well be left speechless at what their seeing from Keller, as it's a stark contrast from the Rule 5 starter they had back in the late-2010s and early-2020s when his career began. In six season in Kansas City, he'd throw to a 4.27 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 679.0 innings across 150 outings.

Keller will have a chance to continue to bolster his newfound success with the Cubs as they attempt to stave off elimination again on Thursday, with first pitch at Wrigley Field scheduled for for 8:08 p.m. CT.