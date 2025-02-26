As spring training games rightfully capture the attention of Kansas City Royals fans in the lead up to Opening Day, one former Royal is officially returning to Kansas City — but not to the Royals.

On February 25, outfielder Jorge Bonifacio signed a contract to play with the Kansas City Monarchs for the 2025 season, as confirmed by a press release from the team. The Monarchs play in the American Association of Professional Baseball — an independent partner league of MLB — and have won four American Association championships (2008, 2018, 2021, 2023) since their founding in 1993.

Former KC Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio joins KC Monarchs for 2025 season

The Royals signed Bonifacio as an international free agent in 2009, and after making his major league debut with the team on April 21, 2017, he finished his rookie season with a .255/.320/.432 line, 17 home runs, and 40 RBI in 422 plate appearances.

On March 10, 2018, Bonifacio tested positive for boldenone — an anabolic steroid — and received an 80 game suspension. He returned on June 29, and after struggling to an underwhelming .225/.312/.360 line in 270 plate appearances before the end of the 2018 season, he spent the majority of 2019 in Triple-A, only appearing in five games for the Royals.

When the Royals added four prospects — pitchers Foster Griffin and Carlos Hernandez, shortstop Jeison Guzman, and outfielder Nick Heath — to the 40-man roster on November 20, 2019 to protect them from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, Bonifacio was designated for assignment to make room. He was released by the Royals organization on November 25, having slashed .247/.319/.408 across his three-year tenure in the majors.

💥SIGNED: From the Royals to the Monarchs! Welcome back to Kansas City, Jorge Bonifacio!



73 days until our home opener on May 9! pic.twitter.com/xGCdT6MN49 — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) February 25, 2025

Bonifacio went on to have single-season stints with both the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, and on March 9, 2023, he signed a minor league contract to return to the Royals organization. He was assigned to the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals, and finished 2023 season with a .267/.354/.483 line in 508 plate appearances. Bonifacio didn't make any major league appearances during his second stint with the Royals organization, and elected free agency at the end of 2023.

Last winter, Bonifacio signed with the Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican League for the 2024 season, and was traded to the Saraperos de Saltillo in June before being released in September.

Now, the 31-year-old is heading to Kansas City for a third time, but this time, he's joining the Monarchs in the American Association of Professional Baseball. Across his five seasons in the majors, Bonifacio accumulated a .242/.312/.393 line, 23 home runs, and 85 RBI with a 0.1 fWAR in 819 plate appearances split between the Royals, Tigers, and Phillies.