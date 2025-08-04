Former Royals outcast off to slow start with new team after massive deadline day deal

While the Kansas City Royals are busy enjoying a trade deadline that saw them add pieces that have already helped them make a run towards the playoffs, one former KC player is struggling with his new team. Maybe Ryan O'Hearn is busy wishing he could have reunited with his old mates.

O'Hearn had been one of, if not the best, hitter on the Orioles this season, on pace for career best numbers in several categories, including home runs. His career high in a season is 15 round-trippers, and the first baseman already has 13 blasts in 2025. He also slashed .283/.374/.463 before the deadline for Baltimore but was sent to the San Diego Padres along with teammate Ramón Laureano in a blockbuster deal that saw the O's receive six minor leaguers in return.

Trade adds pressure as San Diego fans watch ex-Kansas City Royal adjust

While Laureano and O'Hearn were both acquired to give the Friars an offensive boost in the final months of the season, the former Kansas City Royals player has gotten off to a rocky start in the National League.

It's obviously still early yet, but San Diego no doubt was hoping for a better start than 1-for-8, with his only hit being a single. He's also struck out twice in his limited plate appearances since the MLB trade deadline.

While it's a safe bet that no one is really sweating his start just yet, it is worth pointing out that O'Hearn isn't totally immune to prolonged slumps. He's a former Royal because he never realized the offensive potential he showed since being traded in the winter of 2023 to Baltimore for cash considerations.

His best season in Kansas City was his rookie year, where he slashed .262/.353/.597 with 12 homers. While he hit 14 home runs the following season, his other numbers dropped precipitously, and the team felt like there wasn't a spot for him anywhere when they dealt him to the Orioles.

Having found a home in Baltimore, the former Kansas City Royals player went on record as being thrilled he was in the "paradise" of San Diego. Now he'll have to hope he can start hitting and reward his new team for acquiring him.