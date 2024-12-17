Former Royals lefty hopes for new shot in Rays organization

In just a few months, it'll be four years since pitcher Jake Brentz had his contract selected to join the Kansas City Royals' Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The then-26-year-old had been in the Royals' system since August 2019, and after a brief stint in Double-A and a chaotic few months in the 60-man player pool due to the 2020 minor league season being cancelled, Brentz was going to get his shot in Kansas City.

Unfortunately for the young lefty, his time with the Royals' big-league team would be relatively brief, and after multiple seasons without an appearance at the top level, he was designated for assignment on June 24 this year, and elected free agency on October 11.

Now, it appears Brentz is getting another shot. On December 7, the 30-year-old's MLB.com transaction log was updated to reflect a new minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, which presumably includes an invite to the team's spring training camp in February.

Former KC Royals reliever joins Rays organization

Brentz made his debut with the Royals on April 3, 2021, and quickly made a strong first impression, pitching a scoreless 2/3 inning against the Texas Rangers and posting his first strikeout in the majors. In 64 innings of work during the 2021 season, he went 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, recording 16 holds and 2 saves.

The 2022 season got off to a much rockier start. In eight appearances, Brentz racked up an alarming 23.63 ERA, having allowed 15 runs (14 earned) and 11 hits in just 5.1 innings. His last major league outing was on April 29, 2022, and the following day, he was placed on the injured list with a left flexor strain that eventually required him to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Brentz was designated for assignment at the end of the 2022 season, but he signed a new two-year, $1.9 million major league deal to return to the Royals organization before Opening Day of 2023. Still recovering from surgery, the lefty began rehab assignments in the minors in August 2023, but less than two weeks later, a lat strain ended his season.

After starting 2024 on the IL with yet another injury — this time, a hamstring strain — Brentz split the season between Double-A and Triple-A, accumulating an abysmal 11.40 ERA in 30 innings of work. He posted a disappointing 18% strikeout rate while walking 29% of opposing batters, so it was hardly surprising when the Royals designated him for assignment on June 24. The 30-year-old elected free agency on October 31, hoping to try his luck in an new organization.

Well, it appears he may now get that chance.

On December 7, Brentz signed a minor-league deal to join the Rays, and although the value and details of the contract aren't confirmed, it presumably includes an invite to spring training. Will Brentz ever make an another appearance in the majors? Only time will tell, but if the lefty reliever is looking to return to the form he displayed in 2021, the Rays organization — widely known for their pitcher development — is the exact right place for him to be.