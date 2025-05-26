Former KC Royals reliever retires, could another be far behind?

The end of a long career that landed Jake Diekman on nearly a third of the 30 major league clubs ended in Nebraska Friday. Diekman, who pitched for the Kansas City Royals during the 2019 season and plied his trade most recently with the Lincoln Saltdogs, revealed he's retiring from the game.

And on the very same day, the long career of another ex-Kansas City reliever was placed in jeopardy when the Colorado Rockies designated Scott Alexander for assignment. The Rox have seven days to trade or release him, but he's also subject to being claimed on waivers. Failing all that, the club can also try to outright Alexander to the minors, but he can reject such an assignment and become a free agent ... or retire if no new job prospects develop. (More on that in a moment).

Former KC Royals reliever Jake Diekman retires

After stints with the Phillies, Rangers, and Diamondbacks, and before joining the Athletics, Red Sox, White Sox, Rays, and Mets, Diekman worked 48 games for the Royals in 2019. The southpaw reliever signed a free agent contract with the club before the season began, then went 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA before a trade deadline swap with the Athletics — Diekman for Dairon Blanco and Ismael Aquino — took him to Oakland, where he went 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA.

Diekman then gave the A's two productive seasons (5-3, 2.96 ERA and seven saves in 88 games spread over 2020 and 2021) before beginning a three-season big league trek that took him through Boston, Chicago with the White Sox, Tampa Bay, and New York with the Mets. He enjoyed a stellar 50-game, 2.18 ERA season with the Rays in 2023, but suffered a sky-rocketing 5.63 ERA in 43 games with the Mets last season.

He hooked on with Atlanta in February, but the Braves released him before this season began. He then returned to his native Nebraska and joined Lincoln's American Association (independent ball) franchise. In four appearances covering three innings, he struck out seven, didn't issue any walks, and gave up a run before bowing out Friday.

Diekman finished his 13-year, 705-game major league career with a 27-34 record and 3.91 ERA.

What's next for former KC Royals pitcher Scott Alexander?

Excellent question. The left-hander who started his 11-season big league career in Kansas City was 1-1 with a too-high 6.06 ERA when the Rockies DFA'd him. That he'd been knocked around for eight runs in 10 innings in hitter-friendly Coors Field certainly contributed to his troubling ERA, but the fact he had a seven-game 4.26 road ERA can't be overlooked.

His ineffectiveness this season may well dissuade other clubs from claiming him off the waiver wire, and even more so from trading for him. Adding his age — he turns 36 in July — to that mix may make things even more difficult for Alexander.

Alexander could certainly end up on the free agent market. Teams, especially contenders, will soon begin thinking about additional relief help. And that could include the Royals, who've recently signed four big league veteran pitchers to minor league deals, and may not be reluctant to bring another into the organization. Alexander went 5-4 with a 2.78 ERA for KC from 2015-2017, owns a decent 21-16, 3.34 ERA, 10-save big league record, and has postseason experience, including three appearances for the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

Kansas City might find all that attractive and worth a risk.

Alexander could also, like Diekman, retire. But because he posted an excellent 2.56 ERA in 45 games for the Athletics last season, he probably has enough left to justify some big league team taking a chance on him.