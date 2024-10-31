Former KC Royals player joins Cardinals coaching staff for 2025

Things are fairly quiet on the Kansas City Royals front at this time, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The organization doesn't have sweeping changes to make following the 2024 season, unlike their in-state counterparts. The St. Louis Cardinals were the bastion of competitive baseball in the Midwest for years — especially in the 2010s — but just as quickly as the Royals improved, the Cardinals have experienced some rough times. Changes needed to be made, and one new face has some ties back to Kansas City.

Jon Jay, a 12-year MLB veteran who played for the Royals during the 2018 season, joined the Cardinals' coaching staff earlier this month, marking a key change for the struggling team. While the club did not announce a formal title for Jay, they provided further details about his role.

“He’ll be responsible, obviously, for outfield defense, but there will be other aspects that he will get exposure to as well,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “One of the things that he found attractive about this job was not being stuck in a single lane. So, he’ll have exposure to a lot of elements of the game.”

During his time with the Royals, Jay primarily played as a leadoff hitter. He posted a solid batting average of .307 over 59 games, helping to stabilize the top of the batting order. His professional approach, patience at the plate, and ability to get on base were a breath of fresh air as the Royals struggled in 2018. Jay was also known for his defensive versatility, primarily playing center field while being capable of covering both corner outfield positions as needed.

Jay's time with the Royals was brief — he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in June 2018, having only joined Kansas City at the start of that same season. He went on to play 84 games for the Diamondbacks, slashing .235/.304/.325 while serving as their primary leadoff man.

Despite significant investments in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals have largely fielded an average lineup over the past two seasons. While the 2024 team posted a winning record, it was still a disappointment and featured some dismal lows. There was no way they could enter 2025 with largely the same front office and coaching staff and expect meaningful improvement.

Along with Jay, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol's staff also welcomed a new hitting coach in Brant Brown, and Chaim Bloom is set to take over as president of baseball operations from long-time franchise leader John Mozeliak. A former executive with the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, Bloom's impending promotion marks a significant shift in leadership for the 11-time World Series champions. In the meantime, Jay's addition is hoped to enhance the on-field product as St. Louis aims to bounce back in 2025.