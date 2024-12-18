Former KC Royals pitcher is centerpiece of Yankees-Cubs Cody Bellinger trade

The Kansas City Royals may not have been directly involved in the December 17 blockbuster trade for former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, but they have a loose connection to the headline-making deal. While the spotlight was on the New York Yankees as they acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, a lesser-known name played a notable role in the transaction by being sent to Chicago in return — former Royals minor league pitcher Cody Poteet.

Poteet, a California native, spent the 2023 season with the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022, he spent most of his time rehabbing before making a lone scoreless appearance in September 2023. That outing marked his only game for Omaha, as Kansas City released him in December of the same year.

According to New York Post columnist Joel Sherman, Poteet initially joined the Royals on a two-year minor league deal with an understanding that he would be allowed to explore other opportunities if he wasn’t selected in the Rule 5 draft or added to Kansas City’s 40-man roster. When neither scenario played out, the Royals released Poteet, and he quickly found a new home with the Yankees, who signed him to a one-year major league deal on January 5, 2024.

At 30 years old, Poteet isn’t a household name, but he has proven to be a reliable swingman in the majors. Drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2015, he made 19 appearances for the NL East club across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, including nine starts. Over 58 2/3 innings, he posted a 4.45 ERA before injuries derailed his progress and ultimately led him to the Royals’ organization.

In 2024, Poteet saw limited time in the majors with the Yankees, logging 24 1/3 innings across four starts and one relief outing. He impressed with a 2.22 ERA, a 42.3% ground-ball rate, and a 1.068 WHIP. While not a strikeout-heavy pitcher, he excelled at inducing soft contact and limited walks to just 3.0 per nine innings. However, a right triceps strain sidelined him for a significant portion of the season. In addition to his major league appearances, he made 10 starts at Triple-A, recording a 3.92 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, and a 40.7% ground-ball rate.

For the Cubs, acquiring Poteet adds pitching depth heading into 2025, but the real focus of the trade was shedding Bellinger’s sizable contract. Chicago offloaded Bellinger’s $27.5 million salary for 2025, along with a potential $25 million player option for 2026 (which includes a $5 million buyout). The Cubs will reportedly pay $5 million of the 2025 salary, either upfront or spread across the next two seasons. While Poteet’s inclusion in the trade is notable, the Cubs’ decision to move on from Bellinger’s contract is the defining aspect of Tuesday’s deal.