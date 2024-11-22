Former KC Royals outfielder joins Boston Red Sox on minor league deal

The Kansas City Royals saw several recognizable players elect free agency this offseason, searching for fresh opportunities around the league. One such player is utilityman Nate Eaton, who spent the 2024 season with Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Virginia Military Institute product bet on himself this offseason, and it has paid off with a fresh start in a new organization.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on November 21 that Eaton is joining the Boston Red Sox on a minor league deal that includes an invite to major league spring training. If Eaton secures a 40-man roster spot by the end of camp, he’ll earn a guaranteed salary of $780,000.

Unfortunately, Eaton failed to make an impact on the Royals in 2024. He debuted with Kansas City in 2022, posting 0.8 fWAR in just 44 games. His .264/.331/.387 line that season wasn’t groundbreaking, but it exceeded expectations and registered a perfectly average 100 wRC+. Unfortunately, his follow-up in 2023 couldn’t have gone much worse — Eaton managed just four hits in 53 at-bats, finishing the season with an absolutely brutal -53 wRC+.

Still, there are plenty of reasons why Eaton earned this new deal with the Red Sox. In over 255 Triple-A games, he’s hit 40 home runs, stolen 60 bases, and posted a respectable .261/.320/.455 slash line. He made a name for himself this year with timely hits for the Storm Chasers, including a game-tying two-run homer in the International League Championship Series.

Eaton’s defensive versatility also increases his odds of sticking on a major league roster. Originally a third baseman, he’s logged at least 600 innings at each outfield spot, along with 350 innings at second base and 60 at shortstop. Royals fans might also remember his brief pitching stint, where he flashed a 95 mph fastball — an exclamation point on his value as a versatile player.

Kansas City will likely look for a player with Eaton’s versatility this offseason, though they may aim for one with a more proven track record or higher ceiling. At 27, Eaton still has time to build on his MLB resume, and the Red Sox are betting he’ll do just that with them in 2025.