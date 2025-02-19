Former KC Royals infielder lands last-minute deal with San Diego Padres

Minor free agent dominoes continue to fall around the league, and veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel certainly fits that billing. The former Kansas City Royals infielder is heading to the San Diego Padres on a minor-league deal, according to multiple reports. The team has yet to announce the move, but Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports that Gurriel received a non-roster invite to spring training and will earn $1.25 million if he makes the MLB roster, with an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

Another former KC Royals heads to spring training with a new club

Gurriel is already in camp with the Padres, and early footage shows him launching home runs in batting practice off Padres starter Michael King.

Yuli Gurriel reported to the Padres MLB Spring Training camp today, and here is this HR vs. Michael King.pic.twitter.com/NYEAzruLec — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 18, 2025

The 40-year-old Cuban slugger had a forgettable 18-game stint with the Royals in 2024, joining as part of a late-season veteran influx alongside outfielders Tommy Pham and Robbie Grossman. Gurriel saw plenty of action at first base and designated hitter but ultimately was a below-average hitter with an 83 wRC+ and .241/.338/.296 slash line. He did have a career-high 13.8% walk rate with the Royals and surpassed his career average in exit velocity, but the hope that the former Houston Astros star would shore up the bottom half of Kansas City's batting order never really came to fruition.

Baseball reporter Francys Romero believes Gurriel has a "strong chance" to make San Diego's Opening Day roster, and the team's depth chart supports that claim. Padres manager Mike Shildt has committed to three-time batting champion Luis Arráez as the club’s primary first baseman, leaving the backup role open alongside designated hitter at-bats. Gurriel’s main competition for a roster spot appears to be fellow non-roster invitee Gavin Sheets, formerly of the Chicago White Sox.

While Gurriel has posted negative fWAR in four of the past five seasons — his lone exception being a 3.3 fWAR campaign in 2021 — his bat remains his calling card. He won a batting title that same year and showcased strong bat-to-ball skills in 2024 at Triple-A, slashing .292/.378/.485 over 75 games for the Gwinnett Stripers. That performance led to Kansas City acquiring him down the stretch after losing Vinnie Pasquantino to injury.

Gurriel has multiple opt-outs in his Padres contract, meaning a strong spring showing could land him an MLB job — even if it’s not in San Diego.