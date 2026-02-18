Former closer James McArthur had unusual reason for being away from Royals bullpen

When Kansas City Royals fans looked ahead to the 2024 season, they had a handful of positives to cling to after the 106-loss year before. Much of the conversation centered on Bobby Witt Jr. and his breakout trajectory, plus what Vinnie Pasquantino might look like after returning from injury.

That roster had plenty of names who flashed for a moment and then disappeared, along with struggling players who have since become Royals mainstays. Somewhere in the middle of those outcomes sat reliever James McArthur, who closed 2023 on a heater.

McArthur entered the offseason as the early favorite to close games for a reason. After a rough first outing, he settled in, posting a 2.01 ERA and 2.05 FIP across 17 second-half appearances. Acquired in a low-consequence trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, McArthur’s crisp command made him look like a seasoned relief veteran. It was a brief window of success in a Royals uniform, but fans were squinting for any signs of stability after a brutal season, and McArthur offered one.

Then came 2024, and something just was not the same with “The General.” He still appeared in 57 games and saved 18 for a postseason-bound club, but a 4.92 ERA and 4.17 FIP were a far cry from the pitcher who slammed the door late in 2023.

Disappointment was understandable, and by September, it was not exactly shocking when he landed on the injured list. What began as elbow discomfort eventually became a Grade 1 ulnar collateral ligament sprain, and the offseason brought an uncomfortable next step: screws placed in his elbow.

James McArthur's reason for being away from the Royals in 2025 was as odd as they come.

Missing spring training was not much of a surprise. Missing the entire 2025 season was. McArthur experienced lingering symptoms far longer than anticipated, and while there were late-season whispers that he was throwing again and lined up for a healthier offseason, the delay remained a mystery to most fans.

Thanks to reporting from Kansas City Star writer Jaylon Thompson, there is now an explanation that is equal parts bizarre and real. McArthur revealed he had an allergic reaction to the metal screws, which required another surgery to remove them in July.

"I was super puffy," McArthur said to Thompson. "I don’t want to get too deep into it, but it’s just like when they saw the image, they could see stuff in my elbow and they were like, ‘This isn’t normal.’...These guys are professionals and they have seen thousands of cases."

"So, it’s a very rare thing and that’s why it was so unfortunate and just so odd that we weren’t bouncing back," he said. "But we got it figured out and I’m on the right track now."

Research shows that it is "challenging to predict who will have these reactions" to metal implants. McArthur wound up as one of the unlucky few. The good news is that he is back on a mound this offseason, and Thompson reported the Royals are building him up carefully as he works toward facing hitters.

The pressure on McArthur entering 2026 is nothing like what it was entering 2024. Back then, he was in the middle of the closing conversation and trying to carry September momentum into a real role. Now, the priority is simply getting him healthy, and the Royals have enough bullpen depth to avoid forcing him into leverage spots before he is ready.

Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg headline the right-handed options in late innings, and Kansas City has a long list of right-handed relievers behind them, including John Schreiber, Nick Mears, Alex Lange, and others.

McArthur, for his part, is focused on the only thing a pitcher can really control in February: showing up, building up, and stacking good days.

"Overall, it was a tough year and a lot of adversity," McArthur said. "That’s kind of what this game’s about."

"So to me, it’s how can you bounce back the next day? How can you bounce back the next season? And I’m feeling good now," he said. "Headed into camp ready to get back out there and pitch."