Every Silver Slugger Award winner in KC Royals history

The Kansas City Royals will certainly be part of the conversation in this month's MLB awards season. Catcher Salvador Pérez has already kicked off the festivities by winning the Roberto Clemente Award in late October. The Venezuelan has long been a popular ambassador for the game, and now he has an award recognizing his contributions both on and off the field. Another accolade Pérez knows well is the Silver Slugger, one of the most recognizable awards in baseball. The Silver Slugger award began in 1980, recognizing the best offensive players at each position in the American and National Leagues. Unlike the Cy Young and MVP awards, only current MLB managers and coaches vote on the Silver Slugger each year. Several of the game's best players, such as infielder Ryne Sandberg and catcher Mike Piazza, lead their respective positions in the all-time Silver Slugger rankings. The Royals have won 16 Silver Slugger Awards since MLB established the honor. Which players account for that hardware, and where do they sit among the Royals' all-time greats? Salvador Pérez (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021) Salvador Pérez holds the record for the most Silver Sluggers among all Royals players and active MLB catchers. Each year he won, he had a standout performance — whether it was his 48 home runs in 2021, his career-high .986 OPS in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, or his achievements in 2016 when he won the Gold Glove, earned a Silver Slugger, and made an All-Star appearance. Pérez is the only active Royals player with a Silver Slugger in Kansas City and has a strong chance of adding another in 2024. His .271/.330/.456 batting line was among the best for catchers, while his .786 OPS led all qualified American League catchers. Showing few signs of slowing down in his age-34 season, he should remain a powerhouse in 2025. Eric Hosmer (2017) First baseman Eric Hosmer may now make a living on the airwaves and social media, but he was a Royals player not too long ago. As the third overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, Hosmer was a key part of the successful Royals teams of the 2010s. Despite receiving MVP votes in 2015, he didn't earn his first Silver Slugger until his final year with the Royals. Hosmer posted a career-high .882 OPS in 2017, thanks to significant improvements in drawing walks and hitting 25 home runs for the second consecutive year. The lefty also played in all 162 games, further cementing his status as a fan favorite among Royals fans.

Kendrys Morales (2015) The 2015 championship-winning Royals were a well-rounded team, but their sole Silver Slugger that year was designated hitter Kendrys Morales. The Cuban slugger had a well-traveled career before joining the Royals via free agency, and he had his final impactful season in Kansas City in 2015. Morales had his best season in 2009 with the Los Angeles Angels, but he also made a significant impact with the Royals as their nearly everyday designated hitter, providing power as a switch hitter. At 32 years old, Morales recorded 106 RBIs with a .290/.362/.485 slash line, resulting in an .847 OPS. This was his only individual award, despite receiving MVP votes in both 2009 and 2015. Billy Butler (2012) Another designated hitter, Billy Butler, ended a lengthy Silver Slugger drought for the Royals. The slugger, known as "Country Breakfast," had his best years one or two seasons too early to coincide with the pennant-winning teams, but he played a significant role in getting Royals fans excited about what was to come. His 2012 season marked the high point of both his career and his time in Kansas City. Butler's lone All-Star and Silver Slugger selections came in 2012 when he posted several career highs. Whether it was his 29 home runs, 107 RBIs, or .882 OPS, Butler achieved marks he wouldn’t reach later in his career. That OPS ranked ninth among AL hitters in 2012, and he also placed tenth in total plate appearances. Dean Palmer (1998) Third baseman Dean Palmer had better batting seasons than his 1998 performance, yet he still won the Silver Slugger award while wearing a Royals uniform. This was the first of back-to-back Silver Slugger wins for Palmer, who joined the team from the Texas Rangers in 1997. His lone All-Star appearance also came in 1998 with the Royals, during a largely forgettable period of Royals baseball. Palmer was an overlooked power threat, hitting 34 home runs in 1998. His career-high 119 RBIs ranked ninth among AL hitters that year, while he posted a slash line of .278/.333/.510 across 152 games with the Royals.

Gary Gaetti (1995) Most of third baseman Gary Gaetti's career success came with the Minnesota Twins, but his batting arguably peaked during his time with the Royals. The 1987 World Series champion won his only Silver Slugger with his former division rival, even though his contributions did not lead to a winning team. The Illinois native hit a career-high 35 home runs for the Royals in 1995, ranking seventh among all AL hitters that year. Gaetti posted a slash line of .261/.329/.518, an impressive feat for the 36-year-old. While that season was a significant positive outlier in his post-Minnesota career, his .814 OPS in a Royals uniform made Gaetti a valuable contributor in Kansas City for three seasons. George Brett (1980, 1985, 1988) George Brett spent his entire 21-season career with the Royals, but his bat shined particularly brightly in the years he earned Silver Slugger honors. In 1980, Brett posted one of the most remarkable seasons of his career, slashing .390/.454/.664 — a league-leading batting average that remains one of the highest in modern baseball. His dominance helped propel the Royals to their first World Series appearance. Brett’s 1985 Silver Slugger season was key to the Royals’ championship run, as he hit .335/.436/.585 with 30 home runs and 112 RBI. His clutch performances in the postseason solidified his legacy as one of the Royals' most dependable bats in high-stakes moments. By 1988, Brett shifted from third base to first but remained a force at the plate, posting a .306/.389/.497 line with 24 home runs. His versatility and sustained production helped Kansas City stay competitive, proving that Brett was still an elite hitter well into his 30s.

Frank White (1986) Second baseman Frank White's 1986 Silver Slugger season showcased his rare blend of power and defensive skill — a standout performance for a second baseman. Known more for his glove than his bat, White delivered an impressive .272/.322/.465 slash line, along with a career-high 22 home runs and 84 RBIs. While Kansas City didn't replicate their 1985 championship run, White's performance solidified his reputation as a well-rounded player. His power surge in 1986 added a new dimension to the Royals' lineup, further establishing White as one of the best all-around second basemen in franchise history. Willie Wilson (1980, 1982) Outfielder Willie Wilson's first Silver Slugger came in the award's first iteration, a well-deserved honor for the New Jersey native. In 1980, Wilson hit .326/.357/.421 with a league-leading 230 hits and 79 stolen bases, sparking the Royals' lineup and helping them reach their first World Series. His speed on the basepaths and consistent bat set him apart, making him one of the American League's most dynamic leadoff hitters. In 1982, Wilson repeated his Silver Slugger success with a .332 batting average and 37 extra-base hits, once again leading the league in both hits (201) and triples (15). Although Kansas City missed the playoffs, Wilson's ability to get on base created scoring opportunities for the Royals' more powerful batters. Hal McRae (1982) Along with Wilson, designated hitter Hal McRae also won the Silver Slugger award in 1982, marking the only year Kansas City had two winners of the honor in the same season. Batting .308/.369/.542, McRae led the American League with 46 doubles and finished with 27 home runs and 133 RBIs—both career highs. 1982 was McRae's fifth season earning MVP consideration and his third as an All-Star. The 19-year veteran had a storied career in Kansas City, but without a doubt, his best batting season came in 1982.