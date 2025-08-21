Bobby Witt Jr. joins a unique group of greats after reaching this historic milestone

While the Kansas City Royals continue to work to try and get back into the playoff race, Bobby Witt Jr. continues to show he's the kind of player that, at times, can put a team on his back and carry them towards the finish line. The star shortstop has already put together one heck of a career in a short period of time, and this week, he once again put himself in rarified air.

Witt has been on an absolute tear in August, getting a hit in 14 of 15 games this month and posting numbers that had dipped a bit from his 2024 campaign back among the norm. That includes getting three hits in the most recent Royals game, which unfortunately was a blown lead against a flailing Texas Rangers franchise. His hot streak has allowed Witt to become just one of four players to ever have his kind of start to his career.

Bobby Witt Jr reaches MLB and Kansas City Royals historic mark

When the Kansas City Royals star hit a home run on Tuesday, he officially did something only three other players in Major League Baseball have done have done before. Bobby Witt Jr. blasted his 100th career home run, meaning he has 100 homers and 100 stolen bases. He did all that in his first four seasons. Only Julio Rodriguez, Darryl Strawberry, and Bobby Bonds managed to accomplish that same feat.

He's also the youngest in Royals franchise history to reach that mark. He did it at the age of 25 years, 66 days, faster than former KC outfielder Carlos Beltran when he accomplished it during the 2003 season.

Witt is now also one of six shortstops in the past 95 years to hit at least 100 homers through his age-25 season. The list of players at his position who have managed to do that includes Alex Rodriguez, Cal Ripken Jr., Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, and Hanley Ramirez; of those players, only Rodriguez and Ramirez also had 100 steals by the time they were 25 years old.

The most entertaining thing about the Kansas City Royals star is that no one knows just how good Bobby Witt Jr's career could be. He's just getting started and dominating at every step of the way.