Kansas City Royals fans have become accustomed to seeing their face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr. do the unthinkable in recent years.

Whether it be his brilliant bat-to-ball skills, his punishing power, his sensational speed or his dazzling defense, Witt has quickly made himself into one of the premier household names in all of baseball.

Just when Royals fans may have thought they'd seen it all from their superstar at short, he went ahead and pulled off an unthinkably ridiculous play on Thursday night that left seemingly the entire baseball world speechless.

Bobby Witt Jr. broke the internet with impossible slide in crucial KC Royals victory

Just a day after Witt failed to receive the necessary fan votes to become an All-Star starter in this year's midsummer classic, the mission to prove his All-Star worth was on.

After remaining quiet in his first three at-bats - striking out swinging in his first two and then flying out in his third plate appearance in the fifth - Witt would come up in he seventh hoping to do damage.

And damage he did, but not in the traditional way that's normally associated with damage - like a towering homer or a clutch RBI extra-base hit - he did it in a way that perhaps only Bobby Witt Jr. could do.

It started rather routinely, as he immediately got to the new pitcher and singled in center field to tie the game at 1-1. It also happened to extend his road hitting streak up to a whopping 23 games.

The after the streak-extending base knock, it was time for him to utilize that earth-shattering speed of his. Witt would steal second on the All-Star backstop in Cal Raleigh without Raleigh even getting a throw off. This would then line him up for the unthinkable.

With Jonathan India on third and Witt Jr. on second, a base-hit of any kind would likely score both runners. Vinnie Pasquantino would supply that base hit, sharply rolling one through the gap to right field. India would score easily, but after Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone fielded it well and got it in quickly to Raleigh, Witt looked all but dead in the water.

However with some "Bobby Magic" he somehow contorted his body in an absurd way to execute a one-of-a-kind feet-first swim move to beat the tag and give the Royals a late-game 3-1 lead.

Witt being a topic of conversation on any given night isn't a new phenomenon by any means.

That being said, a near impossible play of this caliber seemingly broke the internet, with media outlets and personalities and fans alike left in awe of what they just witnessed the Royals superstar do.

Bobby Witt Jr. somehow gets around the tag from Big Dumper! Royals break through for the lead in the seventh pic.twitter.com/hf0WiwfPTO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 4, 2025

*Slide of the year* from Bobby Witt Jr.



The throw beat him to the plate, but he evaded Cal Raleigh's tag attempt and slapped the back point of home plate with his right hand. — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) July 4, 2025

Bobby Witt Jr. getting around that tag pic.twitter.com/WDz1WDuxLE — Royals Review (@royalsreview) July 4, 2025

BOBBY WITT JR ARE YOU SERIOUS!!! — Austin Shilt (@AustinShilt) July 4, 2025

What made this play that much better was not only the fact the Royals came out with the win, it turned out to be the deciding run, after a shaky ninth inning cut this one to just 3-2 win.

What would've made it sweeter is if it were the game-winning run that saw the Royals do more than just split the road series in Seattle. But with how things have gone for Kansas City in recent weeks, coming out of a four-game series with a fellow Wild Card competitor with a split is definitely a welcome sight.

Hopefully the Royals can build of this Thursday night momentum when they travel to the desert for a three-game Independence Day weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.