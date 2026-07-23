Bizarre antics from Royals fan cast a cloud on Salvador Perez's historic moment

Despite his overall dreadful-looking 2026 season, Salvador Perez has continued to endear himself to the fanbase by chasing some impressive history. Entering the season, Perez was just 14 homers shy of tying Hall-of-Famer George Brett for the Royals' franchise record in home runs at 317. And during Wednesday afternoon's victory over the Giants, he hit his 14th long ball of the season to officially join Brett atop the leaderboard.

However, as historic as the moment was, what diverted the full attention away from it was one act from the fan that ended up retrieving the ball. Perez hit the ball into the fountains in right-center field and a fan ended up taking the plunge to retrieve what he likely thought was a major score for him.

You've got company, George!



Salvador Perez has tied George Brett for the Royals all-time home runs record! pic.twitter.com/pUGDYCVeJm — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 22, 2026

Instead though, the fan was subsequently arrested for his antics and the ball was confiscated as a result. And instead of purely discussing the history Perez just achieved, the media was forced to also discuss the fan's arrest with the Royals captain post game.

The gentleman that got the Salvy HR ball jumped in the Fountain.. and, by rule, got arrested. So, no ball.. an attendant procured it. (TT: Colinwhite.18) pic.twitter.com/iaoiBST4O0 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 22, 2026

"Police, just take out of jail please," Perez said when asked about the fan. "If I was him I maybe jump too and try to get that ball."

After the game, Salvy pleads for the fan that jumped into the fountains after his ball to be released:



“Police, just take out of jail please.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/yE6mE9L1Gv — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) July 22, 2026

Now, for a moment as grand as this, it wasn't a complete cloud cast upon the big day by the fan. However to see the focus diverted somewhat from one of the greatest stewards in franchise history is kind of sad, no matter how amusing it may seem. We are talking about one of the greatest catchers in the game after all.

"What he does, the way he goes about it, the passion he plays the game - it’s unrivaled," manager Matt Quatraro told media. "The guy’s a Hall of Famer, and you’re getting to witness it."

Perez's historic home run only strengthen his case for the Hall of Fame

Going along with Quatraro's sentiments, Perez's argument to reach Cooperstown has been a real debate in recent years as he's now entered the twilight stage of his career.

His resume is certainly decorated. He's a World Series Champion, World Series MVP, nine-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a rock behind the dish with five career Gold Gloves. He's belted over 300 homers, driven in over 1000 RBI and holds over 1800 hits with 2000 in the realm of possibility if he can somehow manage to put 2026 behind him and stick around for a few more seasons.

That being said, amongst all-time catchers his argument isn't as strong as the accolades might indicate. He ranks 31st amongst catcher bWAR with a 35.2 mark, but sits just 107th in fWAR at 17.8. With names like Buster Posey and his eighth best catcher fWAR and 16th highest bWAR all but a shoo-in to reach the Hall in the coming seasons, it only clouds his case further.

However, the Hall of Fame should be an archive of history and there's no denying that Perez has made his mark on the great game. And Wednesday's franchise heroics should only endear him to those voters when the time comes for his name to grace the ballot.