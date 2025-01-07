Big questions (with key answers) for every KC Royals position heading into 2025

Center field: Is his defense still enough to keep Kyle Isbel in center full time?

Isbel more than adequately covers one of the toughest center fields in the majors. While his arm isn't great, his nine OAA and five DRS were both the AL's third-highest, and he makes spectacular plays look routine. Those things are important to a club that calls Kauffman Stadium home and places a premium on excellent defense.

But Isbel's battle with major league pitching continues. His occasional but infrequent homers are nice, but since breaking into the majors in 2021 he's slashing only .231/.283/.369 with a 77 wRC+. The Royals would love to see more pop and production from Isbel, but for now, his good glove will keep him in center.

Right field: Can Hunter Renfroe rebound?

After his disappointing first year in Kansas City, the Royals hope Renfroe can turn things around, but it won't be easy.

Excluding the 2020 pandemic season when he hit .156 in 42 games, last year's .229 average is Renfroe's full-season worst, and the nine-year veteran fell short of 20 homers in a 162-game campaign for only the second time. His most encouraging performance of the season — the .331 he hit over June and July — was sandwiched between the .178 he began June with and the .211 he hit over the regular season's final two months.

So, Renfroe bouncing back is possible, but whether it's probable is questionable.

Designated hitter: Another committee approach for the KC Royals?

A full-time DH would be ideal, but it's not happening in Kansas City. The need to "rest" Pérez by playing him at first base while keeping Pasquantino's bat in the lineup means Pasquantino will see time in the designated hitter's spot. Pérez will DH when he's not catching or playing first. Massey's back will likely require him to DH occasionally, and don't be surprised to see Melendez taking a few turns at the position.