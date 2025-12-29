Baseball America very bullish on how optimistic Royals fans should be for 2026 season

Go on any Kansas City Royals social media page, channel, or just a place that discusses the team. You will be hard-pressed to find a writer who writes the current roster is World Series worthy, a podcaster who says the team has already done everything it needs to this offseason, or a fan who thinks the team is perfect.

It is a part of the baseball experience, the leadup to the humbling marathon that is a 162-game season over the summer and spring.

But, that's baseball and there is still a ton of offseason let while the Royals have already made a litany of moves this winter. All of those outlets for fans' frustrations, most would likely agree that the team is better today than it was following Game 162 of the 2025 season.

As such, Baseball America's J.J. Cooper thinks Royals fans should be very hopeful about their team's odds heading into 2026.

Royals fans should be fairly excited for the 2026 season

"The Royals are an example of how a team can energize its fan base even on a relatively modest budget. Fan-favorite Salvador Perez is still around as a reminder of the 2015 champs, but the Royals have also extended Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia for the long term, giving the team an extremely solid base to build from and realistic hope for another playoff appearance in 2026." J.J. Cooper, Baseball America

Cooper put together a "Hope Meter" for each of the 30 MLB teams, giving Kansas City a seven on the on-to-ten scale. That ties with the Detroit Tigers for the highest in the AL Central and is the highest from any non-playoff team last season.

Is it an arbitrary number from Cooper? Yes. But is it also a realistic evaluation of this offseason and team right now? Yes.

The pitch for this team, according to Cooper, is "[the Royals are] the small-market team with stars you can fall in love with," and that feels very accurate. Kansas City extended both catcher Salvador Perez and third baseman Maikel Garcia this offseason, keeping the two infections personalities in Kansas City.

The veteran Perez is known for his positivity an smile around the league, while Garcia's electric play and passionate approach make him a likeable player to watch no matter the outcome.

Want MVP-level play for 160-plus games? Kansas City has that in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. who wll be in Royals blue for years to come. Want a fuzzy mascot for the man formerly known as Italian Breakfast? First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is your guy, coming off a career year slugging at the plate. Want a fuzzy mascot with a crown for a head? If that is your thing Sluggerrr is your lion! There is a sales pitch for this team to the fanbase of old, where this team can give you competitive baseball night in and night out, after not doing so for decades.

The outfield is still an area to improve, while Kansas City's process at second base is questionable. But there is plenty to love about this team right now heading into 2026, and hopefully fans will feel that energy once Opening Day rolls around.