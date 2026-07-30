Angels-Rangers trade could open door for Royals to address starting pitching at deadline

The first notable trade to come within a week of Monday's MLB trade deadline was made on Wednesday night and it was somewhat of a shocker. After seemingly being coy with what exactly their trade deadline strategy was, the Los Angeles Angels started their sell-off, trading Logan O'Hoppe and Chase Silseth to the Texas Rangers in exchange for infield prospect Angel Arredondo.

What exactly does this have to do with Kansas City? After all, the Royals are also set to be sellers at the deadline. Despite being sellers though, the Royals are still looking to position themselves for a competitive run in 2027 and beyond which means they're reportedly looking for major league or near-MLB ready talent. Despite being just as uncompetitive as the Angels this season, Los Angeles has starting pitching talent that could help shore up the Royals' starting rotation in 2027 in Reid Detmers and José Soriano.

Now, are Detmers and Soriano at the same caliber as O'Hoppe and Silseth? No. O'Hoppe is struggling mightily in 2026 with a .209/.271/.295 with a 59 wRC+ and -0.9 fWAR. And Silseth, while strong this season with a 2.72 ERA, is a relief pitcher and that's the most volatile position year-over-year in baseball, potentially all of sports. And Detmers and Soriano look like legitimate impactful major league starters.

But, what this deal does signal is that the Angels are willing to move controllable talent with upside, as O'Hoppe posted a near-.800 OPS in 2023 and isn't a free agent until 2029 and Silseth is currently breaking through and won't hit the open market until 2031.

And they gave them up for pennies on dollar. Arredondo could have all the potential in the world as a 19-year-old infield prospect, but as Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors pointed out after the deal was that despite a 113 wRC+ in High-A this season, MLB Pipeline, Baseball America nor FanGraphs had him as Top 30 Rangers prospect at the time the deal was made.

This means that any team pursuing talents like Detmers or Soriano suddenly have a bench mark and potentially a reason to pay less than initially thought. And that's good news for the Royals.

Could Royals have better shot at top Angels starters after Logan O'Hoppe trade?

One of the Royals biggest needs they need to address before 2027 is their starting rotation. Cole Ragans will be on the shelf until at least mid-season next year after undergoing UCL surgery. Kris Bubic could very well be headed for free agency. And if Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha remain in the rotation after the trade deadline, they'll be a year further into their mid-to-late 30s.

This makes the Angels an intriguing trade partner. According to an initial report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic last week, the Angels want to acquire a young catching talent at the deadline. Now that O'Hoppe is out of the picture, it seems logical that that need only got more dire for them.

For the Royals, they happen to have a plethora of young talent at the catching position led by current rookie standout Carter Jensen at the big league level. Then, there's the like of rising prospect talent in Ramon Ramirez, who's really stood out in his first year at High-A as a 21-year-old. On top of that, they have former top 100 prospect and current top five prospect in the organization in Blake Mitchell, who was Futures Game participant this season. However, he's demonstrated some concerning traits as well, most noticeably his near-35% K-rate in High-A.

With Jensen looking like the heir apparent to Salvador Perez behind the dish and Ramirez looking like he can be a suitable number two to him when he reaches the majors, Mitchell looks as blocked as blocked can be in the pipeline.

For the Royals, it seems logical that they move him before his stock drops anymore. And it's not as if he doesn't have his redeeming qualities. On top of recently being a consensus Top 100 prospect across the industry, he has plenty of power with 17 homers this season and draws a ton of walks with a 22.5% BB%. He has all the makings of a potential starting catcher and clean-up bat.

Given how little they got in return for O'Hoppe and Silseth, perhaps a polarizing name like Mitchell is more than enough to build a deal around for an arm like Detmers or Soriano, who could immediately add some controllable top-end to mid-rotation cover for 2027 and beyond.