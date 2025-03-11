Analyzing the KC Royals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

Hunter Harvey

Acquired at last year’s trade deadline, Harvey’s tenure in Kansas City got off to a rocky start as he managed just 5 2/3 innings before landing on the injured list. Now healthy, he’s showing signs of a strong return, pitching four innings while striking out three and allowing just one hit and one run.

Harvey was a valuable bullpen arm for the Nationals, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in both 2022 and 2023. While he wasn’t as sharp in 2024, he still provided a much-needed upgrade for the Royals. If he can rediscover his previous dominance, Harvey could become a key late-inning weapon.

Angel Zerpa

One of the most exciting developments this spring has been the emergence of 25-year-old Angel Zerpa. Known for his high-velocity sinker — which generated an impressive 59.2% ground-ball rate in 2024 — Zerpa has taken his game to another level. The left-hander has been clocked as high as 99 mph on the radar gun, leaving pitching coach Brian Sweeney impressed. Through four appearances, he has allowed just one hit while striking out five, making a compelling case for a more prominent role in the bullpen.

Sam Long

After a strong showing last year, Long was expected to be a key contributor in the bullpen. However, his spring training has been rough. In just 1.2 innings, he has allowed two home runs, three runs, and four hits while failing to record a strikeout. That said, pitchers often tweak their arsenals in spring training, and Long still projects to break camp with the team.