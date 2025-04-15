5 former KC Royals pitchers thriving early in new season

The last time the Kansas City Royals met the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers put an end to KC's wonderfully resurgent 2024 season. Facing the Royals in postseason play for the first time since 1980, the Yanks bounced the Royals out of the American League Division Series with a 4-2 Game 4 victory at Kauffman Stadium. Central to that contest, and the entire ALDS, was New York closer and former Royal Luke Weaver, who finished the Royals off with a two-strikeout, three-up-three-down ninth inning to earn his third save of the Series.

Now, less than a year later and fresh from opening a rugged 10-game road trip by losing two of three in Cleveland, the Royals were sure to see Weaver as they opened a three-game series at Yankee Stadium Monday night--and they did. Still going strong, Weaver protected New York's 4-1 lead, and picked up his fourth hold of the campaign, by pitching a scoreless eighth inning (the Yanks won 4-1). He hasn't been charged with a run in six games this season and has a save and eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

But Weaver isn't the only ex-Royal hurler giving opponents fits so far this season. Four more are faring well with other clubs.

Former KC Royals pitchers thriving early in new season

Former KC Royals starter Brady Singer is liking Cincinnati

Singer's five-season Kansas City career ended in November when the club traded him to the Reds for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer. Although a quad issue has slowed him a bit lately, India is successfully transitioning to his new team.

And Singer is finding Cincinnato to his liking. A winner in each of his first three starts, including a dominating first-start effort against Texas, Singer, a prime reason why new manager Terry Francona's Reds were tied for second in the National League Central heading into Monday, will carry a nifty 3-0, 3.18 ERA record into his next appearance.

And what of that changeup so many clamored for him to develop and use in Kansas City? Per Baseball Savant, he's hasn't thrown one this season, but his eclectic five-pitch toolbox features his favorites — a sinker and a slider — to go with a four-seam fastball, a cutter, and an occasional sweeper.

Is former KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller finding new life in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen?

It seems so. Making good on the minor league deal he signed with Chicago in January, Keller has become a valuable component of the Cubs' bullpen. Pitching exclusively in relief, the former KC starter has a solid five-game 3.86 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7.0 innings.

Before a bit of a tougher outing against the San Diego Padres last night - where he surrendered an earned run off three hits - Keller, a two-time Royals Pitcher of the Year, hadn't been charged with a run since giving up two against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28. However, difficult outing aside, like every Cubs pitcher, his importance to the NL Central-leading club has increased since they just lost starter Justin Steele for the season.

Former KC Royals reliever Aroldis Chapman is pitching well for the Red Sox

Chapman, a proven big league reliever who Kansas City traded to Texas to acquire Cole Ragans in 2023, is helping yet another club this season. After finishing the 2023 campaign with the Rangers and spending last season with the Pirates, Chapman now works for the Red Sox, his seventh major league team.

And he's likely enjoying it. After closing out Sunday's 3-1 victory over the White Sox with a scoreless ninth inning, Chapman is 2-1 with three saves and a stingy 1.29 ERA in eight games. He's also fanned 11 batters across seven innings.

Former KC Royals reliver Scott Blewett hasn't pitched much, but he's pitched well

It may seem odd to include Blewett, who made an impressive big league debut with the Royals in 2020, in this short list of ex-KC pitchers who've done well this season. After all, Minnesota designated him for assignment recently.

But don't be fooled by the Twins' decision to let him go. Blewett, 0-0 with a 3.38 in the five games he appeared in with the Royals, held his old club scoreless over 2.1 innings April 7, and gave up a run to Detroit in another 2.1-frame outing four days later. He had a 1.93 ERA when the Twins DFA'd him the next day, and was 1-1, 1.77 in 12 games for them last year.

Blewett didn't last long on the waiver wire — the Orioles claimed him Monday. Because he has no minor league options left, expect him to make his Baltimore debut soon.