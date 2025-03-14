4 KC Royals who could be traded before Opening Day

Ángel Zerpa, LHP

Do Royals fans remember where the team was on Sept. 30, 2021? Kansas City faced another AL Central team out of the playoff picture, the Cleveland Guardians. There wasn’t much excitement — Hunter Dozier, Andrew Benintendi, and Cam Gallagher anchored a forgettable lineup in a 6-1 loss. But one bright moment stood out: the MLB debut of left-hander Ángel Zerpa. The Venezuelan southpaw tossed five shutout innings, a rare feat for Royals starters at the time.

A lot has changed since that night — both for Zerpa and the Royals. Once viewed as a future rotation piece, injuries derailed his progress in 2022 and 2023. By 2024, a move to the bullpen became his best path to staying in the majors, and it paid off. Zerpa delivered a career year, posting a 3.86 ERA over 60 appearances, with a 20.5% strikeout rate. He wasn’t dominant or flawless, but he exceeded expectations and became a reliable bullpen arm in Kansas City.

This spring, Zerpa has only boosted his stock, allowing just one hit over five shutout innings in Arizona. Royals manager Matt Quatraro has shown trust in him, stating the team is "relying on him in high-leverage situations."

There’s plenty of reason to believe in Zerpa’s ability to handle the role. While he only pitched six high-leverage innings last season, he posted a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.17 FIP in those spots. Plus, Zerpa was one of the best pitchers in baseball at inducing groundballs, with a 59.2% groundball rate — ranking in the 96th percentile and the highest mark by a Royals pitcher since 2017.

But somewhere in there, a starter still exists, and a pitching-needy team in 2025 could take a chance on him in a larger role. Not many relievers possess a four-pitch mix with two legitimate out-pitches, and with steadily improving control and a knack for limiting hard contact, Zerpa has qualities teams covet. If a team comes knocking with MLB-ready talent, the right trade return could help Kansas City more than keeping him in a crowded bullpen.

Is a trade likely? Maybe not. But with Sam Long and Evan Sisk emerging as capable lefty options, Zerpa isn’t untouchable. If he helps the Royals land an impact bat or a higher-ceiling player, Kansas City should be willing to listen.