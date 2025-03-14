4 KC Royals who could be traded before Opening Day

Daniel Lynch IV, LHP

The Royals’ rotation battle was one of the key storylines this spring — but the competition ended earlier than expected. Kris Bubic, fully recovered from Tommy John surgery, is poised to reclaim a starting role after thriving in relief last season. That decision was partly due to Alec Marsh’s injury and other underwhelming performances, but it also came at the expense of Daniel Lynch IV, who put together a strong camp yet still finds himself on the outside looking in.

Lynch’s MLB career has been a trial by fire since debuting in 2021 on an aimless Royals squad. While he has gradually improved his command and overall numbers, he has never established himself as a reliable rotation piece. After struggling in early 2024 starts, Kansas City transitioned him to the bullpen — where he flourished. Over 29 1/3 relief innings, Lynch posted a 1.84 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and a .163 opponent batting average, while striking out 24.8% of batters faced.

Many Royals fans wanted Lynch to stay in the bullpen, but the organization still views him as a starter — a stance reflected in how he’s been utilized this spring.

Some might argue that Lynch is valuable rotation depth, given how unusually healthy Kansas City’s starters were in 2024. If injuries strike, he could unexpectedly be thrust back into the rotation. However, given how deep Kansas City’s pitching staff has become, Lynch is likely more valuable to other teams than to the Royals.

Right now, Lynch would be a fourth or fifth starter on many rosters, but in Kansas City, he’s at best the sixth option — more realistically, the seventh. If the Royals can extract value from a team that needs pitching, they should explore trade options rather than burying him in Triple-A or the bullpen.

The Orioles’ loaded farm system is one that Royals fans would love to tap into, and Lynch’s ZiPS projections suggest he’d be the fourth-best starter in Baltimore’s rotation. Could a package of Lynch and another MLB-ready piece be enough to pry away a young outfielder like Dylan Beavers or Heston Kjerstad?

In today’s pitching-starved league, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed. While the Royals shouldn’t move Lynch for pennies, they should be aggressive in exploring a deal that could strengthen their long-term roster construction — especially if it means addressing their outfield depth.