4 KC Royals players who won't be back for 2025

The 2024 season is over for Kansas City Royals. Having been eliminated from the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees, it's time for the Royals to start thinking about next season, and that means looking at which players are coming back, and which need to be replaced over the offseason.

Of course, there are some players who have question marks looming over their future with the Royals, especially since players still have until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to make option decisions. All eyes in Kansas City will be on starting pitcher Michael Wacha — who has a $16 million player option available for 2025 — as that deadline draws near, as well as outfielder Hunter Renfroe and relief pitcher Chris Stratton, both of whom also have player options that are yet to be officially decided.

As the Royals look to retool their roster during the winter, there will plenty of difficult decisions that need to be made about players' futures — as well as some not-so-difficult decisions. Here are four players that won't be returning to Kansas City in 2025.

Will Smith's time is up with the KC Royals

Despite a brief bright moment in the Wild Card series, the Royals' bullpen was a major problem this year — and 35-year-old reliever Will Smith, who is on his second stint with the team, certainly didn't help the situation.

Coming off three consecutive World Series wins with the Atlanta Braves (2021), Houston Astros (2022), and Texas Rangers (2023), Smith started the season at the Royals' closer, but it didn't take long for him to be pulled from that role. After giving up four runs in his first appearance, he was quickly transitioned to only being used in middle-inning low-leverage situations, and a back injury in August meant he didn't pitch at all during Kansas City's postseason campaign.

In 45 appearances in 2024, Smith struggled with command, accumulating a 6.53 ERA with just 29 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. It's an unfortunate way to end his time in Kansas City — where Smith made his MLB debut in 2012 and played until being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of the 2013 season — but the reality is that the bullpen desperately needs to be upgraded, and Smith just isn't a part of that roster.