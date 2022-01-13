4 KC Royals players most likely to be traded at this year’s Winter Meetings

Alec Marsh, RHP

Having earned a spot during spring training, Alec Marsh started the 2024 season as the Royals' fifth starter behind Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Brady Singer. Unfortunately, his first season with a rotation spot didn't go as planned.

After starting the season relatively well, Marsh fell apart through June and July, posting a disappointing 6.14 ERA in 11 appearances before being optioned to the minors on July 31. Veteran Michael Lorenzen — who the Royals acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers on July 29 — took over the role as the team's fifth starter, but when he landed on the 15-day IL just a month later, Marsh was recalled from Triple-A to have another shot at filling out the rotation.

Despite supposedly working on his control issues during his month back in the minors, Marsh's second stint in MLB this year only produced marginally better results than his first. He finished the 2024 season with a 9-9 record, 4.53 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP in 129 innings — as well as no guarantee that he'd get another shot at starting in 2025.

Even after trading away Singer to the Reds, the Royals have the starting depth to lose Marsh if they need to. Picollo has said he believes both Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch IV are starters, Kyle Wright is now back from his season off after Tommy John surgery, and top prospect Noah Cameron is slated to debut in 2025, so there are a number of strong options to round out the Royals' rotation, even if they lose Marsh.

Despite his shaky stats in 2024, Marsh has a lot of potential with the right development. The Royals will almost definitely be listening to offers on the 26-year-old at the upcoming Winter Meetings, either by himself or as part of a large trade package.