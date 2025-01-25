4 good free agent fits for KC Royals that are somehow still available

Mark Canha, OF

Another outfielder worth considering is 35-year-old Mark Canha, who would be by far the most budget-friendly option on this list. In fact, Spotrac projects Canha will land an affordable one-year, $2.5 million contract for 2025, making the veteran an extremely cost-effective target for the Royals.

Of course, you get what you pay for, and Canha isn't as strong at the plate as most other options the Royals have looked into this winter. In 462 plate appearances split between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants last year, Canha posted a .242/.344/.346 line with 7 home runs and 42 RBI, marking one of the worst offensive seasons of his career. It's worth noting that against left-handed pitchers, Canha's slashline was a far more respectable .275/.380/.394 in 109 plate appearances, meaning that utilizing him in a platoon role would likely be the best way to ensure his reliability moving forward.

Now a free agent, Canha is looking to find his fourth team in less than two years, and the sixth team of his career. With five playoff campaigns under his belt, Canha has a lot of experience that could benefit the Royals' clubhouse, and for a projected payroll hit of just $2.5 million, Kansas City could desperately use the outfield depth, even if he's just used as a platoon bat.