3 underachieving players the Royals could stand to upgrade from this offseason

If the Kansas City Royals had no blemishes, they would still be playing baseball. It is as simple as that.

This isn't a team that needs an complete turnover this offseason, rather some targeted improvements. After all, Kansas City finished with another winning season, and a four-win decrease year-over-year is hardly a cause for concern.

However, it’s not something Kansas City should be content with, nor should it trust that internal options alone will fuel a return to October. Looking at the players under team control through 2026, a few stand out as potential candidates for an upgrade.

3 players the Royals could stand to upgrade from this offseason

2B Jonathan India

Yes, infielder Jonathan India was Kansas City’s biggest position-player acquisition last year. Yes, the former Cincinnati Reds player seemed like a solid solution to the Royals’ leadoff issues. Yes, moving on from the final two years of team control over pitcher Brady Singer seemed like a fair and transactional move.

But playing the actual season changes things, doesn’t it?

Kansas City asked India to move away from his natural position of second base and instead played the former Florida Gator at third base or left field until mid-May. By then, India was a below-average batter batting leadoff every night, and many Royals fans had had enough.

India was a better batter down the stretch (marginally), but his fielding miscues at second base and his overall performance were still below average, which significantly hurt how fans viewed India in 2025. The injuries, change of scenery, and change of position could all contribute to him taking a step back in 2025. However, there is no denying that regression occurred in Kansas City.

Would Kansas City move on from India for financial reasons? His projected $7.4 million arbitration salary is significant for the Royals, and that's a conservative estimate.

Redirecting that money toward free agency and pursuing a multi-year investment could be a more attractive option. Perhaps the Royals feel otherwise. Maybe they believe the fit is right and India just had a rough transition. That would be a harder argument to sell.

Upgrading from India won’t solve all of Kansas City’s issues at second base, especially with Michael Massey coming off an injury-plagued 2025, Nick Loftin failing to seize opportunities, and Tyler Tolbert becoming a jack of all trades but master of none.

Still, moving on could open the door to a higher-ceiling option in free agency. While the second base market lacks stars, that shouldn’t stop Kansas City from thinking about life after India.

LHP Sam Long

It cannot be stressed enough how little the Royals got from their left-handed bullpen options this season. Southpaws Daniel Lynch IV and Angel Zerpa saw the lion’s share of work in that role, but the overall group was underwhelming.

The unit's 4.25 ERA, 4.47 FIP, and 4.23 SIERA all ranked in the league’s bottom ten among left-handed relievers, and predictive metrics do not favor any of the options Kansas City used.

Much like India, pitcher Sam Long appears here in part because of his upcoming arbitration status. The lefty rose from a minor-league signee to a contributor in 2024, delivering a steady performance throughout the campaign.

It was enough to bring him back in 2025, but the wheels quickly fell off due to injury. He returned from the injured list in late June and posted some respectable game-level stats, but it was all in low-leverage situations, and his underlying metrics remained unimpressive.

Long has overcome a lot, and his return to a major-league bullpen is commendable. However, if Kansas City wants to address arguably its biggest pitching need, it has to be in the left-handed relief corps.

Zerpa arguably has more upside, while Lynch presents a higher floor than Long. Considering Long’s health history, his 2025 performance, and a likely salary increase, this feels like a smart spot to upgrade.

LHP Bailey Falter

Among Kansas City’s trade deadline acquisitions this year, acquiring left-handed starter Bailey Falter from the Pittsburgh Pirates feels like the least effective move.

Sure, Kansas City didn’t give up a significant prospect package for Falter, but the initial results were disappointing, and other factors now put his 2026 status in question.

The Royals had Falter for just 12 innings post-trade, after he took a line drive off his arm and landed on the IL with a biceps injury. It wasn’t seen as a major loss by fans, especially after he posted an 11.25 ERA and 5.22 FIP in his first four appearances.

There were adjustments to his pitch mix—most notably with his slider and changeup usage but the poor game-level results overshadowed any nuanced improvements. Ask a Royals fan at the bar about Falter, and the answer might be either “Who?” or just a shrug.

So, when I suggest upgrading from Falter, am I referring to a pitcher or specifically a starting pitcher? After all, if reliable back-end starters were easy to find, teams wouldn’t be searching for them every offseason or during the season, for that matter. Falter has had success before, and more often than not, Kansas City has improved the pitchers it’s acquired.

Still, Falter seems best suited as a seventh or eighth starter on the depth chart. Can the Royals find a more team-friendly option for that role? I believe so, and I trust they can. His lack of minor-league options, inconsistent track record, and projected arbitration salary make him a questionable returnee on paper.

Yet, Royals fans remember how thin the pitching depth got last season. Remember Rich Hill? Avoiding another situation like that might give Falter one more chance in a Royals uniform. But if Kansas City identifies the right opportunity, this is clearly a spot to upgrade this winter.