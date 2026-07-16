3 Royals players in dire need of a successful second-half amid KC's dreadful season

The Kansas City Royals' season is essentially over in many ways. They enter the second-half as the co-worst team in baseball with a 38-59 record. Their primary focus will all but likely be on the upcoming Aug. 3 trade deadline and who remains in a Royals uniform and who will be utilized to fuel a retool for 2027 and beyond.

However, there are several names that seem either highly unlikely or impossible for the Royals to trade this summer. And for several of them, while the Royals competitve push might be over, the individual stakes are just as high for them to perform in Kansas City's final 65 games of the season.

Some have immense potential but have been ravished by lingering injuries and failed to prove themselves as a result. Some have simply looked overmatched and could be seeing their spot in the Royals' major league plans slip away. And some have looked average, but can they step it up a notch and entice Kansas City to make them a greater part of their competitive plans in 2027 and beyond?

Here are three Royals with plenty to prove in the second-half of the season.

Maikel Garcia needs to ensure 2025 wasn't merely a flash in the pan

Injuries have taken a firm hold on Maikel Garcia's season. While he's only landed on the injury list once this season, it's been lingering hand issues that could be the culprit of his poor outlook at the plate in comparison to his breakout All-Star campaign the year prior.

While Royals fans await a return for their Gold Glove third baseman, when he does grace the Kauffman Stadium hot corner with his presence once again this season (fingers crossed), it's never been more important for him to bounce back.

This season, Garcia hasn't regressed to his pre-2025 form, where he was a 71 wRC+ hitter, but he's looked nowhere near the Robin to Bobby Witt Jr.'s Batman like he was in 2025. In 69 games this season, Garcia is slashing .261/.320/.373. He may remain a disciplined hitter with a K-rate, whiff rate and chase rate all ranking within the 80th percentile or above, however his already average-looking quality of contact metrics have diminished to a degree, essentially eliminating his power.

Stat Type 2025 Result 2026 Result Hard-Hit % 45.1% (59th percentile) 41.3% (50th percentile) Barrel % 5.6% (21st percentile) 4.9% (20th percentile) AVG Exit Velocity 91.3 mph (79th percentile) 90.1 mph (66th percentile) LA Sweet-Spot % 34.5% (50th percentile) 32.9% (33rd percentile)

As alluded to earlier, his defense is still world class, giving some vindication for the longer-term contract the gave him this winter, as he sits among the top five third baseman in baseball in DRS, OAA and FRV. That being said, teams don't often give defensive specialists a five-year extension like the Royals did Garcia. They give those deals to names who they expect to be part of their core.

Lucas Erceg isn't just fighting to be a closer in the future, but an impact reliever

After Carlos Estévez hit the injured list after his very first appearance of the season, the stage looked all but set for the Lucas Erceg to reclaim his role as closer.

However, the exact opposite has happened. While he's had his moments this season in the ninth with a dozen saves converted, he's been largely unimpressive, and not just as a closer, as a reliable reliever in general.

Of all relievers this season, Erceg leads them all in blown saves with six. On top of that, he's gone from a 2.64 ERA as a set-up man last season to a 5.11 ERA this season. He's posted just 6.57 K/9, issued 5.11 BB/9 and boasts an extremely underwhelming 1.62 WHIP and .277 BAA. He's already lost his role of closer, however he looks on his way to losing any sort of meaniful relief role altogther.

With J.J. Picollo and Co. reportedly already being stingy with their top trade assets in Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, they may need to resort to other assets like expiring contracts or relievers to recoup some assets to prepare for 2027. This could mean the likes of current closer Alex Lange as well as high-leverage arms like John Schreiber or even Daniel Lynch IV could be on the move too, opening up plenty more opportunities for names like Erceg.

Erceg still has three more years of control after this season so the Royals are certainly invested in his improvement, and his prior year-and-half with them before 2026 proved there's a talented high leverage arm in there. Can he harness that with more opportunities in the second-half? Or will he cave under the pressure like he has to this point this season?

Michael Massey could be fighting for his starting role in Royals lineup for 2027

The Royals had an issue at second base even before Jonathan India landed on the injured list for the rest of the season. Not only was India a real underachiever since he arrived ahead of the 2025 season, but his platoon partner in Michael Massey wasn't anything to write home about coming off a 57 wRC+, injury-ridden 2025 season.

Now, Massey isn't setting the world on fire right now, however he looks much more average and much less a liability at second base at the moment. Through 246 plate appearances across 77 games this year, Massey is hitting .260 with .722 OPS, just a 16.7% K-rate and a near-average 95 wRC+.

Obviously this isn't anything to write home about, however a continued average-looking performance at the plate allows them to prioritize seeking a long-term solution there less this winter, as their needs are sky-high this offseason if they want to compete in 2027.

Next year's rotation looks rather barren with Kris Bubic all but out the door and Cole Ragans on the IL until at least midseason. And it only get worse if they deal one or both of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. Their bullpen has been unimpressive this season and with many names potentially on the move as mentioned earlier, they'll need suitable upgrades if they want to compete for October. Then, there's the outfield, as Kyle Isbel and Isaac Collins have not been above-average bats themselves. Plus their bench has been largely underwhelming this season, placing so much added pressure on stars like Witt, Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino.

With how weak second base has traditionally been across the league, if they can worry about one less spot and focus on their offseason efforts on these other areas, perhaps they can live with near-average production from a name like Massey instead.

The question is, is he capable of doing it over the course of a season again like he did in 2024? Only time will tell, but for the sake of his career and the Royals offseason plans, both parties are surely hoping for it.