3 relievers who’ve moved up KC Royals' trust tree, 2 who’ve already moved down

Trust down: RHP John Schreiber

2025 stats: 3 G / 3.1 IP / 5.40 ERA / 9.22 FIP / 10.80 K/9 / 2.70 BB/9

Like signing Long to a low-risk, low-reward deal, the Royals trading for right-handed reliever John Schreiber had a similar feel ahead of the 2024 season. Kansas City needed some experience in the bullpen, and Schreiber filled that role after some success with the Boston Red Sox. Now, in his second season with Kansas City, Schreiber is closer to unreliable than reliable, and when he enters games, the results reflect that.

Schreiber only has three appearances this season, but two were in blowout losses, with Kansas City already trailing by four or more runs. The veteran did more to hurt than help in those blowout losses, surrendering a home run in each appearance. He did show up in a high-leverage spot in the rubber game with the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out two in the bottom half of Milwaukee's batting order. Kansas City has better right-handed options this season than last, but Schreiber had some great moments in 2025. Now, his deployment and production feel like he is further down the pecking order.

Schreiber's problem so far has been batters sitting in his cutter, a pitch that hasn't been getting the same rising action that it did last season. He throws that pitch 25% of the time, and allowed both homers on that pitch. The pitch makes sense in his arsenal as a middle ground between a higher-velocity four-seam fastball that doesn't move as much east-west, while his sweeper has plenty of east-west break, but a lower velocity. Still, it is hard to defend that process from this perspective while knowing the outcome.

The former Detroit Tigers hurler is perhaps undergoing some changes,including scrapping his changeup altogether and mixing in three pitches nearly equally to start the season. Schreiber still has strikeout stuff and may just be having some early-season jitters, but fans will not feel comfortable seeing him in close games for a while longer.

Trust up: LHP Daniel Lynch IV

2025 stats: 3 G / 5.0 IP / 0.00 ERA / 2.32 FIP / 5.40 K/9 / 1.80 BB/9

Lefty Daniel Lynch IV has the longest active scoreless streak in MLB, sitting at 25 2/3 innings across 14 outings. That run is the fourth longest in Royals' history as well. No notes. Outside of Estévez and Erceg, fans should have immense confidence in Lynch—no further notes.